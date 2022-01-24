ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The structure of a novel antibody against the spike protein inhibits Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus infections

By Tae-Ho Jang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) is a zoonotic virus, responsible for outbreaks of a severe respiratory illness in humans with a fatality rate of 30%. Currently, there are no vaccines or United States food and drug administration (FDA)-approved therapeutics for humans. The spike protein displayed on the surface of MERS-CoV...

SCIENCE
