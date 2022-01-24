ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transplantation of 3D adipose-derived stem cell/hepatocyte spheroids alleviates chronic hepatic damage in a rat model of thioacetamide-induced liver cirrhosis

By Yu Chiuan Wu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCirrhosis refers to irreversible liver damage where healthy tissue is replaced by scar tissue, resulting in impaired liver function. There is no cure and current treatments only prevent further liver damage; thus, novel therapeutic options are urgently needed. Here, we report a new approach that enables the formation of self-assembled 3D...

Nature.com

High glucose concentrations induce oxidative stress by inhibiting Nrf2 expression in rat MÃ¼ller retinal cells in vitro

Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes. Several studies have implicated oxidative stress as a fundamental factor in the progression of the disease. The nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is one of the main regulators of redox homeostasis. Glia MÃ¼ller cells (MC) maintain the structural and functional stability of the retina. The objective of this study was to evaluate the effect of high glucose concentrations on reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and Nrf2 expression levels in rat MC. MC were incubated with normal (NG; 5Â mM) or high glucose (HG; 25Â mM) for different times. Incubation with HG increased ROS levels from 12 to 48Â h but did not affect cell viability. However, exposure to 3Â h of HG caused a transient decrease Nrf2 levels. At that time, we also observed a decrease in the mRNA expression of Nrf2 target genes, glutathione levels, and catalase activity, all of which increased significantly beyond initial levels after 48Â h of incubation. HG exposure leads to an increase in the p65 subunit of nuclear factor-ÎºB (NF-kB) levels, and its target genes. These results suggest that high glucose concentrations lead to alteration of the redox regulatory capacity of Nrf2 mediated by NF-kB regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tetramethylpyrazine prevents liver fibrotic injury in mice by targeting hepatocyte-derived and mitochondrial DNA-enriched extracellular vesicles

Liver fibrosis is the common consequence of almost all liver diseases and has become an urgent clinical problem without efficient therapies. Recent evidence has shown that hepatocytes-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) play important roles in liver pathophysiology, but little is known about the role of damaged hepatocytes-derived EVs in hepatic stellate cell (HSC) activation and following fibrosis. Tetramethylpyrazine (TMP) from Ligusticum wallichii Franchat exhibits a broad spectrum of biological activities including liver protection. In this study, we investigated whether TMP exerted liver-protective action through regulating EV-dependent intercellular communication between hepatocytes and HSCs. Chronic liver injury was induced in mice by CCl4 (1.6"‰mg/kg, i.g.) twice a week for 8 weeks. In the last 4 weeks of CCl4 administration, mice were given TMP (40, 80, 160"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, i.g.). Acute liver injury was induced in mice by injection of a single dose of CCl4 (0.8"‰mg/kg, i.p.). After injection, mice were treated with TMP (80"‰mg/kg) every 24"‰h. We showed that TMP treatment dramatically ameliorated CCl4-induced oxidative stress and hepatic inflammation as well as acute or chronic liver fibrosis. In cultured mouse primary hepatocytes (MPHs), treatment with CCl4 or acetaminophen resulted in mitochondrial dysfunction, release of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) from injured hepatocytes to adjacent hepatocytes and HSCs through EVs, mediating hepatocyte damage and fibrogenic responses in activated HSCs; pretreatment of MPHs with TMP (25"‰Î¼M) prevented all these pathological effects. Transplanted serum EVs from TMP-treated mice prevented both initiation and progression of liver fibrosis caused by CCl4. Taken together, this study unravels the complex mechanisms underlying the protective effects of TMP against mtDNA-containing EV-mediated hepatocyte injury and HSC activation during liver injury, and provides critical evidence inspiring the development of TMP-based innovative therapeutic agents for the treatment of liver fibrosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

OCT4-induced oligodendrocyte progenitor cells promote remyelination and ameliorate disease

The generation of human oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) may be therapeutically valuable for human demyelinating diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Here, we report the direct reprogramming of human somatic cells into expandable induced OPCs (iOPCs) using a combination of OCT4 and a small molecule cocktail. This method enables generation of A2B5+ (an early marker for OPCs) iOPCs within 2 weeks retaining the ability to differentiate into MBP-positive mature oligodendrocytes. RNA-seq analysis revealed that the transcriptome of O4+ iOPCs was similar to that of O4+ OPCs and ChIP-seq analysis revealed that putative OCT4-binding regions were detected in the regulatory elements of CNS development-related genes. Notably, engrafted iOPCs remyelinated the brains of adult shiverer mice and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis mice with MOG-induced 14 weeks after transplantation. In conclusion, our study may contribute to the development of therapeutic approaches for neurological disorders, as well as facilitate the understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying glial development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clonal evolution in patients developing therapy-related myeloid neoplasms following autologous stem cell transplantation

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) denotes somatic mutations in genes related to myeloid neoplasms present at any variant allele frequency (VAF). Clonal hematopoiesis is associated with increasing age and with a factor 6 increase in the risk of developing therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (tMNs) following autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT). However, the impact of specific mutations on progression from CH to tMN has yet to be unraveled, and it remains unclear whether mutations directly impact or even drive the development of tMN. We performed deep sequencing in longitudinal samples from a cohort of 12 patients with either multiple myeloma or lymphoma who developed tMN following ASCT. Nine patients had one or more mutations that could be tracked longitudinally. Seven patients had clonal expansion from time of ASCT to diagnosis of tMN. Of these, six patients had CH at VAF"‰<"‰2% at baseline. The median VAF of non-DNMT3A clones increased from 1% (IQR 0.7%"“10.0%) at time of ASCT to 37% (IQR 17%"“47%) at tMN diagnosis (P"‰="‰0.002), while DNMT3A clones showed quiescent trajectories (P"‰="‰0.625). Our data provide evidence to support the hypothesis that the development of tMN following ASCT is likely instigated by CH present at VAFs as low as 0.5%, detectable years before tMN onset.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cancer-derived exosomal HSPC111 promotes colorectal cancer liver metastasis by reprogramming lipid metabolism in cancer-associated fibroblasts

Tumor metastasis is a hallmark of cancer. The communication between cancer-derived exosomes and stroma plays an irreplaceable role in facilitating pre-metastatic niche formation and cancer metastasis. However, the mechanisms underlying exosome-mediated pre-metastatic niche formation during colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastasis remain incompletely understood. Here we identified HSPC111 was the leading upregulated gene in hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) incubated with CRC cell-derived exosomes. In xenograft mouse model, CRC cell-derived exosomal HSPC111 facilitated pre-metastatic niche formation and CRC liver metastases (CRLM). Consistently, CRC patients with liver metastasis had higher level of HSPC111 in serum exosomes, primary tumors and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) in liver metastasis than those without. Mechanistically, HSPC111 altered lipid metabolism of CAFs by phosphorylating ATP-citrate lyase (ACLY), which upregulated the level of acetyl-CoA. The accumulation of acetyl-CoA further promoted CXCL5 expression and secretion by increasing H3K27 acetylation in CAFs. Moreover, CXCL5-CXCR2 axis reinforced exosomal HSPC111 excretion from CRC cells and promoted liver metastasis. These results uncovered that CRC cell-derived exosomal HSPC111 promotes pre-metastatic niche formation and CRLM via reprogramming lipid metabolism in CAFs, and implicate HSPC111 may be a potential therapeutic target for preventing CRLM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Bacteriophage EK99P-1 alleviates enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli K99-induced barrier dysfunction and inflammation

Bacteriophages, simply phages, have long been used as a potential alternative to antibiotics for livestock due to their ability to specifically kill enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC), which is a major cause of diarrhea in piglets. However, the control of ETEC infection by phages within intestinal epithelial cells, and their relationship with host immune responses, remain poorly understood. In this study, we evaluated the effect of phage EK99P-1 against ETEC K99-infected porcine intestinal epithelial cell line (IPEC-J2). Phage EK99P-1 prevented ETEC K99-induced barrier disruption by attenuating the increased permeability mediated by the loss of tight junction proteins such as zonula occludens-1 (ZO-1), occludin, and claudin-3. ETEC K99-induced inflammatory responses, such as interleukin (IL)-8 secretion, were decreased by treatment with phage EK99P-1. We used a IPEC-J2/peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) transwell co-culture system to investigate whether the modulation of barrier disruption and chemokine secretion by phage EK99P-1 in ETEC K99-infected IPEC-J2 would influence immune cells at the site of basolateral. The results showed that phage EK99P-1 reduced the mRNA expression of ETEC K99-induced pro-inflammatory cytokines, IL-1Î² and IL-8, from PBMC collected on the basolateral side. Together, these results suggest that phage EK99P-1 prevented ETEC K99-induced barrier dysfunction in IPEC-J2 and alleviated inflammation caused by ETEC K99 infection. Reinforcement of the intestinal barrier, such as regulation of permeability and cytokines, by phage EK99P-1 also modulates the immune cell inflammatory response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SUPT4H1-edited stem cell therapy rescues neuronal dysfunction in a mouse model for Huntington's disease

Huntington's disease (HD) is a severe inherited neurological disorder caused by a CAG repeat expansion in the huntingtin gene (HTT), leading to the accumulation of mutant huntingtin with polyglutamine repeats. Despite its severity, there is no cure for this debilitating disease. HTT lowering strategies, including antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) showed promising results very recently. Attempts to develop stem cell-based therapeutics have shown efficacy in preclinical HD models. Using an HD patient's autologous cells, which have genetic defects, may hamper therapeutic efficacy due to mutant HTT. Pretreating these cells to reduce mutant HTT expression and transcription may improve the transplanted cells' therapeutic efficacy. To investigate this, we targeted the SUPT4H1 gene that selectively supports the transcription of long trinucleotide repeats. Transplanting SUPT4H1-edited HD-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived neural precursor cells (iPSC-NPCs) into the YAC128 HD transgenic mouse model improved motor function compared to unedited HD iPSC-NPCs. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed reduced mutant HTT expression without compensating wild-type HTT expression. Further, SUPT4H1 editing increased neuronal and decreased reactive astrocyte differentiation in HD iPSC-NPCs compared to the unedited HD iPSC-NPCs. This suggests that ex vivo editing of SUPT4H1 can reduce mutant HTT expression and provide a therapeutic gene editing strategy for autologous stem cell transplantation in HD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Digital-droplet PCR assays for IDH, DNMT3A and driver mutations to monitor after allogeneic stem cell transplantation minimal residual disease of myelofibrosis

Primary myelofibrosis (PMF), post-essential thrombocytemia and post-polycytemia vera myelofibrosis (pET/pPV-MF) are potentially curable with allogeneic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT). Post-transplant relapse is still a major issue, occurring in a widely variable proportion of patients (22"“48%) [1, 2]. Although relapse is still unpredictable, relapse probability is influenced by the persistence of minimal residual disease (MRD) after allo-SCT [3]. In addition, timely detection of molecular relapse allows successful treatment with immunotherapeutic strategies [4]. PMF and pET/pPV-MF are characterized by driver mutations involving the genes JAK2, CALR, or MPL in about 90% of cases [5], and a variable number of non-driver mutations involving epigenetic regulators, histone modifiers, or splicing regulators [6]. The driver mutations are reliable markers of MRD in the allogeneic setting [7,8,9,10,11]. About 10% of all patients with MF (and a higher proportion of transplanted MF patients) [12] harbor none of the driver mutations (triple-negative PMF or pET-MF). Mutations in IDH genes occur in 4"“9% of MF patients [13,14,15], and mutations in DNMT3A have been found in 5"“10% of patients [16]. We aimed at evaluating the reliability of digital-droplet PCR (ddPCR) assays for quantification of IDH1, IDH2 and DNMT3A mutations as MRD marker for transplanted MF patients. We screened 162 MF patients who underwent allo-SCT between 2013 and 2018 at the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation of the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf. We performed next-generation sequencing analysis on peripheral blood sample with a customized panel consisting of the following genes: DNMT3A, IDH1, IDH2, RUNX1, N-RAS, K-RAS, MPL, ASXL1, EZH2, TET2, JAK2 (exons 12 and 14), CBL, SF3B1, SRSF2, CALR, using Personalized Genome Machine (PGMâ„¢; Ion Torrent "“ Life Technologies/Thermo Fisher). Changes in nucleic acid sequence were annotated using the IGV-Data bank as well as the Ion Reporter software (Life Technologies GmbH/Thermo Fisher). Genetic alterations known to be SNPs were excluded. Among the 162 screened patients, 13 harbor mutations on the IDH and DNMT3A genes: IDH1-R132C mutation was found in 4 (2.47%) patients, IDH2R140Q in 3 (1.85%), IDH1R132H in 2 (1.23%), DNMT3AR882H in 2 (1.23%), and each DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P in one case (0.62%). All 13 patients (Fig.Â 1a) harbored a concomitant driver mutation: JAK2V617F, CALRL367fs*(type-1), or CALRK385fs* (type-2); one patient had a rare CALR-K360fs* mutation. We obtained from the selected patients 13 pre-transplant samples, 89 follow-up samples, 10 donor samples (donor sample was not available for 3 patients). The follow-up samples were collected at one early time point (within the first month after allo-SCT), one last-follow-up time point, and at least 3 (range 3"“17) intermediate time points during the follow-up. Allele burden quantification of the MRD molecular markers was performed with digital-droplet polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR). All samples analyzed with ddPCR had a standardized DNA concentration of 24"‰ng/Î¼L. The assays were carried out with QX100 Droplet Digital PCR System (Bio-Rad, Foster City, CA). DNA digestion with HaeIII restriction enzyme was performed for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, JAK2 assays; with MseI restriction enzyme for DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882P assays; with EcoRI for CALR type-2 assay [8]. No DNA digestion was needed for CALR type-1 assay. Then, PCR mixes produced in accordance to the manufacturer protocol were transferred to the QX100 Droplet Generator (Bio-Rad), which generates approximately 20,000 droplets per well. The following protocol was used in a standard thermal cycler (Bio-Rad): denaturation (95"‰Â°C for 10"‰min), amplification cycles (denaturation: 94"‰Â°C for 30"‰s, annealing/elongation for 1"‰min; 40 times), a ramp rate of 1.5"‰Â°C/s, and a final 10-min inactivation step at 98"‰Â°C. We used the following annealing temperatures: 55Â° for IDH1, IDH2; DNMT3A and JAK2 assays, 60Â°for CALR type-1 and 63Â° for CALR type-2 assay [17]. Individual wells were analyzed simultaneously for FAM(6-carboxyfluorescein) and HeX (6-carboxy-2,4,4,5,7,7-Hexachlorofluorescein succinimidyl ester) using the QX100 droplet reader (Bio-Rad). All Probes had BHQ1 quencher at the 3"² end. In order to validate the ddPCR assays, we tested them on 46 PB samples from healthy subjects. Then, we prepared progressively diluted samples at known allele frequency (5%, 1%, 0.5%, 0.1%, 0.05%, 0.01%) for each investigated mutation. We performed ddPCR assays for IDH1R132C, IDH1R132H, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882H, DNMT3AR882C or DNMT3AR882P comparing progressive dilutions of each mutation with a WT-only sample (pool of healthy subject DNA), in order to determine the limit of detection (LOD) of each assay. The measured LOD was 0.05 % for IDH1R132C, IDH2R140Q, DNMT3AR882C and DNMT3AR882H mutations, 0.1% for the IDH1R132H and DNMT3AR882P mutations. Data from ddPCR assays were analyzed with QuantaSoft software (Bio-Rad). We also quantificated in the follow-up samples donor chimerism by real-time quantitative PCR using hydrolysis probes (TaqMan technology, Life Technologies, Carlsbad, CA), applying our own repertoire of qPCR assays based on a broad InDel-panel [18, 19]. The mean concentration of target sequences (copies/microliter) was calculated by the in-built Poisson algorithm. The median allele frequency of IDH1, IDH2, or DNMT3A at the basal time was significantly lower than the concomitant driver mutation allele frequency (median 29.80 vs 49.6%, respectively, t-Test p"‰="‰0.03). Allele frequency of IDH1/2/DNMT3A by NGS was similar to ddPCR quantification at the basal time, as shown in Fig.Â 1b. The results of IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR concomitant quantification were concordant in 70/84 cases (83.33%). Six JAK2-positive and one CALR-positive samples were negative for IDH1, IDH2 or DNTMT3A. Five IDH1-positive and two IDH2-positive samples were negative for the concomitant driver mutation. IDH1/IDH2/DNTMT3A and JAK2/CALR allele frequencies covariates with a PearsonÂ´s Ï coefficient of the distribution is 0.944. In order to display the correlation between the two markers, eliminating the disturbing effect of different basal levels, the follow-up data for each marker were normalized according to the basal percentage of allele burden. (Fig.Â 1c). During the post-transplant follow-up (Fig.Â 1d"“f), 6 patients with IDH1 mutation and concomitant JAK2 mutations achieved early molecular remission after allo-SCT. We observed two molecular relapses (UPN#1, UPN#12) with simultaneous positivity of both MRD ddPCR assays (JAK2, IDH1). Patient UPN#12 was successfully treated with donor lymphocyte infusions (DLI), with a recovery of long-lasting molecular remission. Two IDH2-mutated patients (UPN#2, UPN#5) reached early molecular remission after allo-SCT. One patient (UPN#6) failed the first allo-SCT, with rapidly progressive loss of donor chimerism and increase of JAK2 allele frequency; this patient had at the basal time point before allo-SCT a low IDH2 allele frequency (2.19%), and the IDH2 mutation was not detectable despite the hematological persistence of the disease. The patient underwent a second allo-SCT resulting in complete molecular remission, but died after 62 days because of severe sepsis. Four DNMT3A-mutated patients achieved full donor chimerism in the early post allo-SCT phase: one of them (UPN#9) experienced a secondary decrease of donor chimerism (lowest 92.3% at day 91) with simultaneous increase in both CALR (2.02%) and DNMT3A (2.02%) allelic frequencies, that was resolved during the tapering of immunosuppression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Morphometric analysis of the human common hepatic artery reveals a rich and accessible target for sympathetic liver denervation

This study quantified the distribution of nerves and adjacent anatomies surrounding human common hepatic artery (CHA) as guidance for catheter based denervation. CHA collected from cadaveric human donors (n"‰="‰20) were histologically evaluated and periarterial dimensions and distributions of nerves, lymph nodes, pancreas and blood vessels quantified by digital morphometry. Nerve abundance decreased significantly with distance from the aortic ostium (P"‰<"‰0.0001) and was higher in the Superior/Inferior compared to the Anterior/Posterior quadrants (P"‰="‰0.014). In each locational group, nerves were absent from the artery wall, and starting 0.5"“1.0Â mm from the lumen exhibited a first order dependence on radial distance, fully defined by the median distance. Median subject-averaged nerve distance to the lumen was 2.75Â mm, ranging from 2.1"“3.1Â mm in different arterial segments and quadrants and 2.0"“3.5Â mm in individuals. Inter-individual variance was high, with certain individuals exhibiting 50th and 75th nerve distances of, respectively, 3.5 and 6.5Â mm The pancreas rarely approached within 4Â mm of the lumen proximally and 2.5Â mm more distally. The data indicate that the CHA is a rich and accessible target for sympathetic denervation regardless of sex and diabetes, with efficacy and safety most optimally balanced proximally.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

One-step visualization of natural cell activities in non-labeled living spheroids

3D cultured cell aggregates, including spheroids, reflect the gene expression patterns of living tissues/organs. Mass preparation of spheroids enables high-throughput drug screening (HTS). However, conventional optical imaging of spheroids makes it difficult to obtain sufficient resolution of individual living cells in the thick cellular stack. Rapid and accurate assessment of cellular responses in spheroids is required for effective drug screening. Here, we show that negative contrast imaging (NCI) of spheroids overcomes this issue. Hydrophilic fluorescent dye added into the culture medium rapidly diffused into the intercellular space of living spheroids within a few minutes. Confocal microscopy showed the NCI of individual cells as dark and detailed contours clearly separated with fluorescence signals in the intercellular space. NCI enables the visualization of the alteration of cell morphology after anti-tumor drug application to living spheroids and the measurement of the fluorescent dye diffusion rate without any complicated pretreatments. Using this system, we found that the antitumor drug doxorubicin reduced the intercellular space of spheroids consisting of the human hepatocyte carcinoma cell line HepG2, through the activation of TGF-Î² signaling and upregulation of ECM protein expression, implicating a drug resistance mechanism. Collectively, the combination of NCI of spheroids and HTS may enhance the efficiency of drug discovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reliability and validity of ultrasound to measure of muscle mass following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) recipients frequently show physical dysfunction due to loss of muscle mass. This study aimed to clarify the reliability and validity of ultrasound in evaluating muscle mass and to analyze the patterns of change in muscle mass before and after allo-HSCT. We conducted a prospective observational study using data from 68 patients who had undergone their first allo-HSCT. We evaluated the thickness of the quadriceps, biceps, and suprahyoid muscle. Three individual evaluators underwent this examination for each muscle before transplantation and on days 30, 90, and 180 after allo-HSCT. Inter-rater reliability was calculated using the interclass correlation (ICC), and the level of correlation between muscle mass measured by ultrasound and psoas muscle mass assessed using computed tomography (CT) was assessed using Pearson correlation. ICC values ranged from 0.897 to 0.977 in the measurement. The correlation scores were 0.730, 0.546 and 0.579 between psoas muscle and the biceps, quadriceps, and suprahyoid muscle. The thickness of the biceps and quadriceps muscle were both significantly decreased after allo-HSCT from baseline. These results showed that the ultrasound technique was a reliable tool for evaluating muscle mass and detecting changes in muscle mass following allo-HSCT.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Genetic diagnosis for rare diseases in the Dutch Caribbean: a qualitative study on the experiences and associated needs of parents

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Research on the perspectives of patients and parents regarding genetic testing and its implications has been performed mostly in Europe, Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, even though genetic testing is becoming increasingly available worldwide. We aimed to fill this knowledge gap by exploring the experiences and needs of parents in the Dutch Caribbean who received a genetic diagnosis for the rare disease of their child. We conducted 23 semi-structured interviews with 30 parents of children diagnosed with various rare genetic diseases in Aruba, Bonaire and CuraÃ§ao (ABC-islands). Two researchers independently analyzed the interviews using a thematic approach. Main themes identified were: (1) getting a genetic diagnosis, (2) coping, support and perceived social stigma, (3) living on a small island, and (4) needs regarding genetic services. Our results indicate that, despite reported limitations regarding the availability of healthcare and support services, receiving a genetic diagnosis for their child was valuable for most participants. While some of the participants' experiences with and attitudes towards the genetic diagnosis of their child were similar to those reported in previous studies, we identified a number of aspects that are more specifically related to this Dutch Caribbean setting. These include coping through faith and religion, social stigma and being the only one on the island with a specific genetic disorder. The results of this study and the provided recommendations may be useful when developing genetic testing and counseling services in similar settings.
WORLD
Nature.com

Heterozygous calcyclin-binding protein/Siah1-interacting protein (CACYBP/SIP) gene pathogenic variant linked to a dominant family with paucity of interlobular bile duct

Paucity of interlobular bile ducts (PILBD) is a heterogeneous disorder classified into two categories, syndromic and non-syndromic bile duct paucity. Syndromic PILBD is characterized by the presence of clinical manifestations of Alagille syndrome. Non-syndromic PILBD is caused by multiple diseases, such as metabolic and genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and immune disorders. We evaluated a family with a dominantly inherited PILBD, who presented with cholestasis at 1"“2 months of age but spontaneously improved by 1 year of age. Next-generation sequencing analysis revealed a heterozygous CACYBP/SIP p.E177Q pathogenic variant. Calcyclin-binding protein and Siah1 interacting protein (CACYBP/SIP) form a ubiquitin ligase complex and induce proteasomal degradation of non-phosphorylated Î²-catenin. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed a slight decrease in CACYBP and Î²-catenin levels in the liver of patients in early infancy, which almost normalized by 13 months of age. The CACYBP/SIP p.E177Q pathogenic variant may form a more active or stable ubiquitin ligase complex that enhances the degradation of Î²-catenin and delays the maturation of intrahepatic bile ducts. Our findings indicate that accurate regulation of the Î²-catenin concentration is essential for the development of intrahepatic bile ducts and CACYBP/SIP pathogenic variant is a novel cause of PILDB.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Personalized medicine: Functioning induced liver cells from skin tissue

The urea cycle is responsible for removing nitrogenous waste produced from the breakdown of protein in the organism. If the OTC enzyme is missing in this cycle, ammonia accumulation rises to toxic levels. An OTC deficiency is the most common disorder in the urea cycle. It could not be cured with drugs until now.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A comparative multicentric long-term study of un-augmented modified Nishida procedure vs augmentation in unilateral sixth nerve palsy

To compare the effectiveness of three procedures: modified Nishida procedure alone vs modified Nishida procedure combined with medial rectus recession (MRc) vs modified Nishida procedure combined with MRc and botulinum toxin (BT) for severe unilateral sixth nerve palsy. Design. Consecutive, interventional case series. Methods. The medical records of a consecutive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Patient-derived heart cells mimic disease in vitro

How can you mend a broken heart? According to researchers from Japan, in some cases gene replacement therapy just might do the trick. In a study published in January in Stem Cell Reports, researchers from Osaka University report that heart cells from a patient with an inherited heart disease called arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy do not contract correctly when grown in the laboratory, and that replacing the mutated gene responsible for this effect fixes this defect.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Epicardial slices: an innovative 3D organotypic model to study epicardial cell physiology and activation

The epicardium constitutes an untapped reservoir for cardiac regeneration. Upon heart injury, the adult epicardium re-activates, leading to epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), migration, and differentiation. While interesting mechanistic and therapeutic findings arose from lower vertebrates and rodent models, the introduction of an experimental system representative of large mammals would undoubtedly facilitate translational advancements. Here, we apply innovative protocols to obtain living 3D organotypic epicardial slices from porcine hearts, encompassing the epicardial/myocardial interface. In culture, our slices preserve the in vivo architecture and functionality, presenting a continuous epicardium overlaying a healthy and connected myocardium. Upon thymosin Î²4 treatment of the slices, the epicardial cells become activated, upregulating epicardial and EMT genes, resulting in epicardial cell mobilization and differentiation into epicardial-derived mesenchymal cells. Our 3D organotypic model enables to investigate the reparative potential of the adult epicardium, offering an advanced tool to explore ex vivo the complex 3D interactions occurring within the native heart environment.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

