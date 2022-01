Elden Ring looks a lot like many previous FromSoftware games, especially Dark Souls. Is Elden Ring a Souls game or is it something different?. Elden Ring’s gameplay looks very similar to Dark Souls which has led many fans to speculate that it may be part of that universe. The gameplay shown as part of the Elden Ring beta had a lot in common with Dark Souls 3. This has led to some fans worrying that the game won’t match up to the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls which was developed by Bluepoint Games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO