ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Misaligned sequencing reads from the GNAQ-pseudogene locus may yield GNAQ artefact variants

By Jing Quan Lim
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArising from Zhaoming Li et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12032-9 (2019) Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has enabled the interrogation of DNA sequences at an unprecedented fashion. After the sequencing of genomic library DNA, all reference-based bioinformatics analyses involve a mandatory 'alignment' step before many downstream analyses can take place. A bioinformatics tool, such...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Target enrichment long-read sequencing with adaptive sampling can determine the structure of the small supernumerary marker chromosomes

Structural analysis of small supernumerary marker chromosomes (sSMCs) has revealed that many have complex structures. Structural analysis of sSMCs by whole genome sequencing using short-read sequencers is challenging however because most present with a low level of mosaicism and consist of a small region of the involved chromosome. In this present study, we applied adaptive sampling using nanopore long-read sequencing technology to enrich the target region and thereby attempted to determine the structure of two sSMCs with complex structural rearrangements previously revealed by cytogenetic microarray. In adaptive sampling, simple specification of the target region in the FASTA file enables to identify whether or not the sequencing DNA is included in the target, thus promoting efficient long-read sequencing. To evaluate the target enrichment efficiency, we performed conventional pair-end short-read sequencing in parallel. Sequencing with adaptive sampling achieved a target enrichment at about a 11.0- to 11.5-fold higher coverage rate than conventional pair-end sequencing. This enabled us to quickly identify all breakpoint junctions and determine the exact sSMC structure as a ring chromosome. In addition to the microhomology and microinsertion at the junctions, we identified inverted repeat structure in both sSMCs, suggesting the common generation mechanism involving replication impairment. Adaptive sampling is thus an easy and beneficial method of determining the structures of complex chromosomal rearrangements.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Variant pathogenic prediction by locus variability: the importance of the current picture of evolution

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Accurate detection of pathogenic single nucleotide variants (SNVs) is a key challenge in whole exome and whole genome sequencing studies. To date, several in silico tools have been developed to predict deleterious variants from this type of data. However, these tools have limited power to detect new pathogenic variants, especially in non-coding regions. In this study, we evaluate the use of a new metric, the Shannon Entropy of Locus Variability (SELV), calculated as the Shannon entropy of the variant frequencies reported in genome-wide population studies at a given locus, as a new predictor of potentially pathogenic variants in non-coding nuclear and mitochondrial DNA and also in coding regions with a selective pressure other than that imposed by the genetic code, e.g splice-sites. For benchmarking, SELV was compared to predictors of pathogenicity in different genomic contexts. In nuclear non-coding DNA, SELV outperformed CDTS (AUCSELV"‰="‰0.97 in ROC curve and PR-AUCSELV"‰="‰0.96 in Precision-recall curve). For non-coding mitochondrial variants (AUCSELV"‰="‰0.98 in ROC curve and PR-AUCSELV"‰="‰1.00 in Precision-recall curve) SELV outperformed HmtVar. Moreover, SELV was compared against two state-of-the-art ensemble predictors of pathogenicity in splice-sites, ada-score, and rf-score, matching their overall performance both in ROC (AUCSELV"‰="‰0.95) and Precision-recall curves (PR-AUC"‰="‰0.97), with the advantage that SELV can be easily calculated for every position in the genome, as opposite to ada-score and rf-score. Therefore, we suggest that the information about the observed genetic variability in a locus reported from large scale population studies could improve the prioritization of SNVs in splice-sites and in non-coding regions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sanger Sequencing#Pseudogene#Artefacts#Gnaq#Nature Communications#Ngs#Snp#Ffpe
Nature.com

Insights into the genetic architecture of haematological traits from deep phenotyping and whole-genome sequencing for two Mediterranean isolated populations

Haematological traits are linked to cardiovascular, metabolic, infectious and immune disorders, as well as cancer. Here, we examine the role of genetic variation in shaping haematological traits in two isolated Mediterranean populations. Using whole-genome sequencing data at 22Ã—"‰depth for 1457 individuals from Crete (MANOLIS) and 1617 from the Pomak villages in Greece, we carry out a genome-wide association scan for haematological traits using linear mixed models. We discover novel associations (p"‰<"‰5"‰Ã—"‰10"“9) of five rare non-coding variants with alleles conferring effects of 1.44"“2.63 units of standard deviation on red and white blood cell count, platelet and red cell distribution width. Moreover, 10.0% of individuals in the Pomak population and 6.8% in MANOLIS carry a pathogenic mutation in the Haemoglobin Subunit Beta (HBB) gene. The mutational spectrum is highly diverse (10 different mutations). The most frequent mutation in MANOLIS is the common Mediterranean variant IVS-I-110 (G>A) (rs35004220). In the Pomak population, c.364C>A ("HbO-Arab", rs33946267) is most frequent (4.4% allele frequency). We demonstrate effects on haematological and other traits, including bilirubin, cholesterol, and, in MANOLIS, height and gestation age. We find less severe effects on red blood cell traits for HbS, HbO, and IVS-I-6 (T>C) compared to other b+"‰mutations. Overall, we uncover allelic diversity of HBB in Greek isolated populations and find an important role for additional rare variants outside of HBB.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo study sheds new light on the dendritic spine pathology hypothesis of schizophrenia

To date, the neuropathophysiology of schizophrenia has yet to be fully elucidated. Although structural brain abnormalities (including the reduced gray matter of some brain regions and hippocampus) have been frequently reported in schizophrenia [1,2,3], it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent intrinsic characteristics or are due to the effects of antipsychotics and illness progression. In addition, these abnormalities are typically subtle, lack regional specificity, and are difficult to replicate in most schizophrenia cases. Moreover, recent studies showed no evidence of genetic overlap between subcortical volume measurements and schizophrenia risk [4, 5], indicating that structural brain abnormalities may not be a typical neuropathological feature of schizophrenia.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular properties of epimutation hotspots

Mistakes in the maintenance of CG methylation are a source of heritable epimutations in plants. Multigenerational surveys indicate that the rate of these stochastic events varies substantially across the genome, with some regions harbouring localized 'epimutation hotspots'. Using Arabidopsis as a model, we show that epimutation hotspots are indexed by a specific set of chromatin states that map to subregions of gene body methylation genes. Although these regions comprise only ~12% of all CGs in the genome, they account for ~63% of all epimutation events per unit time. Molecular profiling revealed that these regions contain unique sequence features, harbour steady-state intermediate methylation levels and act as putative targets of antagonistic DNA methylation pathways. We further demonstrate that experimentally induced shifts in steady-state methylation in these hotspot regions are sufficient to significantly alter local epimutation intensities. Our work lays the foundation for dissecting the molecular mechanisms and evolutionary consequences of epimutation hotspots in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

ClinicalÂ genetics: past, present and future

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Medicine is a constantly evolving field, with specialities developing and declining with the advancement of technology and knowledge. Clinical Pharmacology, previously a mainstream speciality, is now rarely recognised as a separate subspecialty within medicine. With the development of computer sciences and Artificial Intelligence, many question the future role of clinicians in specialties such as plain-film Radiology [1].
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Approaching the diagnosis of thyroid disorders in preterm infants

Children born prematurely display a unique and dynamic pattern of thyroid hormone concentrations that varies after birth depending on gestational and chronological age and other postnatal variables. Not only hypothalamic"“pituitary"“thyroid (HPT) axis immaturity but also withdrawal of maternal"“placental thyroxine (T4) transfer after birth, morbidities, medication, iodine exposure, low weight, the persistence of foetal metabolism of deiodinases and a smaller thyroid gland affect thyroid hormone physiology. Premature infants exhibit lower T4 concentrations when compared with foetuses at the same gestational age,1 usually called "hypothyroxinaemia of prematurity". Additionally, reductions in T4 are even more pronounced in very low birth weight newborns when critically ill, reaching a nadir at the end of the first week of life and then gradually rising from this time onwards until overlapping levels seen in term infants.2 Furthermore, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) concentrations at birth are lower in this population than those observed in term infants, and in some cases present a late rise which is not seen in term babies.3 This condition, entitled "hyperthyrotropinaemia", i.e. mild elevation of TSH with normal T4 concentrations, is frequently characterised by having a normal thyroid gland anatomy and by being transient.4.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Revisiting small RNA movement in plants

Regulation of intercellular small RNA (sRNA)-mediated gene silencing in plants is commonly ascribed to hypothetical mechanisms involving movement channels. In this commentary, IÂ present a complementary, perhaps counter-intuitive view, in which sRNA movement is also crucially regulated by the cell-autonomous silencing machinery found in silencing-emitting, traversed and recipient cells.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Conserved mechanism for vacuolar magnesium sequestration in yeast and plant cells

Magnesium (Mg2+) is an essential nutrient for all life forms. In fungal and plant cells, the majority of Mg2+ is stored in the vacuole but mechanisms for Mg2+ transport into the vacuolar store are not fully understood. Here we demonstrate that members of ancient conserved domain proteins (ACDPs) from Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Arabidopsis thaliana function in vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration that enables plant and yeast cells to cope with high levels of external Mg2+. We show that the yeast genome (as well as other fungal genomes) harbour a single ACDP homologue, referred to as MAM3, that functions specifically in vacuolar Mg2+ accumulation and is essential for tolerance to high Mg. In parallel, vacuolar ACDP homologues were identified from Arabidopsis and shown to complement the yeast mutant mam3Î”. An Arabidopsis mutant lacking one of the vacuolar ACDP homologues displayed hypersensitivity to high-Mg conditions and accumulated less Mg in the vacuole compared with the wild type. Taken together, our results suggest that conserved transporters mediate vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration in fungal and plant cells to maintain cellular Mg2+ homeostasis in response to fluctuating Mg2+ levels in the environment.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Heterozygous calcyclin-binding protein/Siah1-interacting protein (CACYBP/SIP) gene pathogenic variant linked to a dominant family with paucity of interlobular bile duct

Paucity of interlobular bile ducts (PILBD) is a heterogeneous disorder classified into two categories, syndromic and non-syndromic bile duct paucity. Syndromic PILBD is characterized by the presence of clinical manifestations of Alagille syndrome. Non-syndromic PILBD is caused by multiple diseases, such as metabolic and genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and inflammatory and immune disorders. We evaluated a family with a dominantly inherited PILBD, who presented with cholestasis at 1"“2 months of age but spontaneously improved by 1 year of age. Next-generation sequencing analysis revealed a heterozygous CACYBP/SIP p.E177Q pathogenic variant. Calcyclin-binding protein and Siah1 interacting protein (CACYBP/SIP) form a ubiquitin ligase complex and induce proteasomal degradation of non-phosphorylated Î²-catenin. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed a slight decrease in CACYBP and Î²-catenin levels in the liver of patients in early infancy, which almost normalized by 13 months of age. The CACYBP/SIP p.E177Q pathogenic variant may form a more active or stable ubiquitin ligase complex that enhances the degradation of Î²-catenin and delays the maturation of intrahepatic bile ducts. Our findings indicate that accurate regulation of the Î²-catenin concentration is essential for the development of intrahepatic bile ducts and CACYBP/SIP pathogenic variant is a novel cause of PILDB.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Genome sequencing and RNA sequencing of urinary cells reveal an intronic FBN1 variant causing aberrant splicing

Exome sequencing and panel testing have improved diagnostic yield in genetic analysis by comprehensively detecting pathogenic variants in exonic regions. However, it is important to identify non-exonic pathogenic variants to further improve diagnostic yield. Here, we present a female proband and her father who is diagnosed with Marfan syndrome, a systemic connective tissue disorder caused by pathogenic variants in FBN1. There are also two affected individuals in the siblings of the father, indicating the genetic basis in this family. However, panel testing performed by two institutions reported no causal variants. To further explore the genetic basis of the family, we performed genome sequencing of the proband and RNA sequencing of urinary cells derived from urine samples of the proband and her father because FBN1 is strongly expressed in urinary cells though it is poorly expressed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells. Genome sequencing identified a rare intronic variant (c.5789-15G>A) in intron 47 of FBN1 (NM_000138.4), which was transmitted from her father. RNA sequencing revealed allelic imbalance (monoallelic expression) of FBN1, retention of intron 47, and fewer aberrant transcripts utilizing new acceptor sites within exon 48, which were confirmed by RT-PCR. These results highlighted urinary cells as clinically accessible tissues for RNA sequencing if disease-causing genes are not sufficiently expressed in the blood, and the usefulness of multi-omics analysis for molecular diagnosis of genetic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vaccine booster efficiently inhibits entry of SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. The newly emerged omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading fast globally, replacing the previously dominant delta strain in many parts of the world [1]. Compared to the early prototypic strains, the delta strain evades the human immune system more easily, causing many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people [2]. It is imperative to understand in a timely fashion whether the omicron strain escapes immune surveillances. The information will be critical for public health measures. The virus-surface spike protein mediates SARS-CoV-2 entry into host cells and induces most of the host immune responses [3]. The spike protein is also the basis of many COVID-19 vaccines [4]. Particularly, two widely used mRNA vaccines, from Pfizer and Moderna respectively, encode the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein ectodomain. In this study, we investigated how efficiently the omicron spike protein escapes the immune responses from mRNA spike vaccines, using the prototypic strain and delta strain as comparisons.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Understanding the hematopoietic factory during acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Initial presentation for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is often accompanied by abnormalities in peripheral blood counts on routine evaluation of bloodwork. Anemia, thrombocytopenia, and leukopenia or neutropenia are common presenting signs. Indeed, a child who presents with low counts in two cell lines should garner suspicion for a diagnosis of acute leukemia and warrants evaluation by a specialist. These clinical abnormalities hint at a problem in hematopoietic cell function and production of mature blood cells across the three lineages (red cells, white cells, and platelets).
CANCER
Nature.com

The structure of occupational diseases in first-third-year piano students

The aim is to analyze the structure of occupational diseases in first-third year piano students studying. A total sample of 300 individuals participating in the research process underwent a complete medical examination at the end of each academic year. Results. Among piano students, number of those distributed to special medical...
PORTUGAL
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myeloid malignancies in cancer patients treated with poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors: a case series

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors interact with DNA at single-strand breaks, prevent repair, and generate irreparable double-strand breaks that lead to tumor cell death [1]. Patients who harbor defects in homologous recombination repair, such as those with BRCA mutations, have tumors that are especially sensitive to PARP inhibitors. However, in...
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel variant in SMG9 causes intellectual disability, confirming a role for nonsense-mediated decay components in neurocognitive development

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Biallelic loss-of-function variants in the SMG9 gene, encoding a regulatory subunit of the mRNA nonsense-mediated decay (NMD) machinery, are reported to cause heart and brain malformation syndrome. Here we report five patients from three unrelated families with intellectual disability (ID) and a novel pathogenic SMG9 c.551"‰T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) homozygous missense variant, identified using exome sequencing. Sanger sequencing confirmed recessive segregation in each family. SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C p.(Val184Ala) is most likely an autozygous variant identical by descent. Characteristic clinical findings in patients were mild to moderate ID, intention tremor, pyramidal signs, dyspraxia, and ocular manifestations. We used RNA sequencing of patients and age- and sex-matched healthy controls to assess the effect of the variant. RNA sequencing revealed that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C variant did not affect the splicing or expression level of SMG9 gene products, and allele-specific expression analysis did not provide evidence that the nonsense mRNA-induced NMD was affected. Differential gene expression analysis identified prevalent upregulation of genes in patients, including the genes SMOX, OSBP2, GPX3, and ZNF155. These findings suggest that normal SMG9 function may be involved in transcriptional regulation without affecting nonsense mRNA-induced NMD. In conclusion, we demonstrate that the SMG9 c.551T"‰>"‰C missense variant causes a neurodevelopmental disorder and impacts gene expression. NMD components have roles beyond aberrant mRNA degradation that are crucial for neurocognitive development.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy