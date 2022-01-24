Pfizer - OPKO Health's Growth Hormone Deficiency Candidate Receives FDA Response Letter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...

