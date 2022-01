With a price tag of around $28 million, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail was revealed last year as the most expensive production car in the world. Created by the luxury automaker’s bespoke division, Rolls-Royce Coachbuild, the ultra-exclusive convertible was reportedly commissioned by none other than Beyoncé and Jay-Z, which was never acknowledged by the couple or Rolls-Royce. However, the British manufacturer had revealed that the Boat Tail is a part of a series of three highly exclusive, coachbuilt cars. Half a year after the Boat Tail debuted, Rolls-Royce has announced that the second model in the series is nearing completion and will be revealed in May 2022, at the famous Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. As per Autocar, the third example will never be revealed to the general public because “the owner wishes it to be kept a secret.”

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO