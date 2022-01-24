Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Keeps 100% Record vs Spurs to Mark 12 Months in Charge of Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has kept up his impressive record against Tottenham Hotspur after Chelsea came out 2-0 victors at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues head coach has faced off against Chelsea's London rivals on seven ocassions and impressed every time.

It has now been revealed that the German has kept up him impressive record against the north Londoners, winning every match he's played against them.

IMAGO / PA Images

The full record stands at seven matches, seven wins, 14 goals scored with six clean sheets.

Most impressively, perhaps, Chelsea have only conceded once against Spurs under Tuchel.

The Blues have already faced Tottenham four times this season and could face them once more in the FA Cup if drawn against eachother at any point in the competiton.

Chelsea came out 3-0 winners against the Lilly Whites back in September, with victory taking the Blues top of the Premier League early in the season.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, since then Chelsea have fallen to third place in the table and been on a poor run of form.

Despite the less than impressive run, Chelsea got back to winning ways in the month of January as they faced Spurs three times in a short period.

The first win came at home to Antonio Conte's side, beating them 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final before travelling north to face them again, this time winning 1-0.

Then came Sunday's impressive win, a comprehensive 2-0 victory which sees Chelsea winning by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 across the three games in all competitions against their former boss Conte.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube