ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Keeps 100% Record vs Spurs to Mark 12 Months in Charge of Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has kept up his impressive record against Tottenham Hotspur after Chelsea came out 2-0 victors at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The Blues head coach has faced off against Chelsea's London rivals on seven ocassions and impressed every time.

It has now been revealed that the German has kept up him impressive record against the north Londoners, winning every match he's played against them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtYce_0dtye6Km00
IMAGO / PA Images

The full record stands at seven matches, seven wins, 14 goals scored with six clean sheets.

Most impressively, perhaps, Chelsea have only conceded once against Spurs under Tuchel.

The Blues have already faced Tottenham four times this season and could face them once more in the FA Cup if drawn against eachother at any point in the competiton.

Chelsea came out 3-0 winners against the Lilly Whites back in September, with victory taking the Blues top of the Premier League early in the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2InJ_0dtye6Km00
IMAGO / PA Images

However, since then Chelsea have fallen to third place in the table and been on a poor run of form.

Despite the less than impressive run, Chelsea got back to winning ways in the month of January as they faced Spurs three times in a short period.

The first win came at home to Antonio Conte's side, beating them 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final before travelling north to face them again, this time winning 1-0.

Then came Sunday's impressive win, a comprehensive 2-0 victory which sees Chelsea winning by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 across the three games in all competitions against their former boss Conte.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
Absolute Chelsea

Thiago Silva Eyeing Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is eyeing Club World Cup glory next month as the Blues head to Abu Dhabi. The trophy is one of the only pieces of silverware missing from the Brazilian's cabinet. Speaking to Joao Castelo-Branco, Silva opened up on his ambition to win the trophy next month...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark 12#Spurs#Tottenham Hotspur#German#The Premier League
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel's 'Brutal' Approach Towards Chelsea Players Revealed

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' approach to some of his players has been revealed. The Blues' manager is today celebrating one year in charge at the club, joining the west London side last January after a spell at Ligue 1 outfit PSG. He guided Chelsea to their second ever UEFA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

How Chelsea Players Are Spending Their Winter Break as Thomas Tuchel Hands Squad Week Off

Thomas Tuchel's decision to give the Chelsea players a full week off during their two-week winter break has seen several players jet away across the globe. The Chelsea head coach confirmed the team would have a week off between Monday 24 and Sunday 30 January before reporting back to Cobham for training on Monday 31 ahead of their FA Cup fourth round clash against Plymouth Argyle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
805
Followers
6K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy