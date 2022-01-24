ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Reveals Four at the Back 'One Way Forward' for Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that playing four at the back is 'one way forward' for his Blues side after their victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues played a back four yet again and impressed, creating several goalscoring chances against their London rivals.

Speaking after the match, via football.london, Tuchel discussed the formation and how it is 'one way forward' for the German's side.

When asked about whether Chelsea will continue playing with a four at the back system, Tuchel said: "It's one way forward. We tried a 4-1-4-1 formation today because we tried a 4-4-2 against them in the first match and that gave us an advantage but then they reacted to it in the second match.

"We thought maybe it could be an approach to give the players a solution after the last matches and we had the players for the formation, players in shape, players who wanted and should be on the pitch, and good positions for them.

"It gives us more options than only playing a 3-4-3 and we don't decide now, but it was well done."

The Blues' system saw them get the best out of their attacking players including Hakim Ziyech, who scored the opener.

The Moroccan looked back to his best and Callum Hudson-Odoi became Chelsea's creative spark, getting the assist for Ziyech's opener.

Romelu Lukaku also looked much improved, linking up well with his teammates as Chelsea impressed against their rivals.

