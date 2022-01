Boeing has expressed optimism about its 737 MAX program as it kicks off 2022. The American aircraft manufacturer feels buoyed by recent approvals and moves to lift the MAX grounding in key geographies, but especially in China. One of the big benefits for the manufacturer there is, as the aircraft re-enter service, it will be able to clear more of its stored MAX jets and, potentially, sell more of the type in China.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO