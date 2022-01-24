$30 child care option available for Wake County parents who have to work on snow day

With Wake County Public School System closed due to inclement weather, the City of Raleigh is offering an alternative for parents who find themselves in a bind.

The Weather Bound Program provides a structured place for kids to play while parents are at work. Kids will be able to participate in activities like sports, crafts, computer games, movies and outdoor play. Kids need to bring a lunch, two snacks, drinks and a change of clothes.

The program runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at three different locations: John Chavis Memorial Park, Marsh Creek and Abbotts Creek. It's $30 for residents and $45 for non-residents.

To register and learn more about the program,