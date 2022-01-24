NFL playoff odds: Chiefs-Rams the favorite among possible Super Bowl matchups

Chiefs fans are making donations in droves to a Buffalo area hospital to commemorate their AFC divisional-round victory over the Bills on Sunday. More specifically, Kansas City faithful are donating to Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's Patricia Allen Fund, which benefits the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. The donation amount: $13, to commemorate the 13 seconds it took for Patrick Mahomes to lead a game-tying drive at the end of regulation. The Chiefs would go on to score first in overtime, securing the 42-36 win and a fourth straight berth in the AFC championship game.
