Aerospace & Defense

Japan Postpones Maiden Flight of H3 Launch Vehicle Due to Turbopump Redesign

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, January 21, 2022 (JAXA PR) — The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is currently developing a new core rocket, the H3 rocket. Although we have a certain prospect of responding to the technical issues confirmed in the LE-9 engine newly developed for the first stage engine of this H3 rocket,...

