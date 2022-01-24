ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soup: The ultimate winter meal

By DANIEL NEMAN
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Do you remember the children’s story “Stone Soup”?. Based on an old French folktale, it has been passed down in several versions, but the idea is always the same: A lone traveler, or three soldiers or perhaps three monks come to a village, where no one wants to feed them. So...

It’s Winter Soup Time! 3 Hearty Recipes, You’ll Love!

It is winter and except for a few of us who live in the tropics, most are experiencing some cold weather. We probably will not get snow where we live this year but the mornings are still very cold. The evenings are cold enough to enjoy a fire in our cozy living room.
Martha Stewart’s White Cheddar Potatoes Are The Ultimate Winter Side Dish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the time of year for potatoes. Mashed potatoes, loaded baked potato soup, breakfast potatoes – we’ll take them any way we can get them. That’s because we can’t think of another vegetable that makes such luxurious, hearty side dishes, the kind that you eat for dinner, then stay warm and cozy for the rest of the night. So when we saw lifestyle expert, cookbook author, and all around genius Martha Stewart’s White Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes, we knew it was the dish we wanted to feast on all weekend.
Hearty soup makes the meal

Every home chef should have a rich and filling soup recipe in his or her repertoire. These hearty meals are perfect for cold days spent shoveling snow or after coasting downhill on a sled. Baked potato soup is a creamy soup that is reminiscent of a loaded baked potato. For those who are avoiding inflammatory foods, such as those in the nightshade variety, of which white potatoes are included, a…
Soup Nutrition

Chosen wisely, soup is a great way to sneak in some vegetables, whole grains, and even an ounce or two of protein. Homemade soup is generally your best nutritional option, but the reality is that store-bought soups are a mainstay for many of us — they’re quick, convenient and easy to prepare. The downside of store-bought soups? Sodium, and lots of it. Excess sodium contributes to high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Luckily, there’s a decent assortment of store-bought soups that are reasonable (and even low) in sodium and that are tasty, too! Choose soups with less than 480 milligrams (mg) of sodium, less than 5 mg of saturated fat, and at least 3 grams (g) of fiber per serving. If possible, look for at least 7 g of protein per serving, too. As for higher-sodium soups? Enjoy them in moderation and limit your portion (go for a cup rather than a bowl).
Crockpot Cabbage Roll Soup

This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. This crockpot cabbage roll soup is an easy, inexpensive, healthy, and hearty recipe go-to that will fill up the bellies...
‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
Gluten-Free Crepes Recipe

Just because you've given up gluten doesn't mean you have to give up crepes! This gluten-free crepe recipe is quick, easy, and just as tasty as the "real deal."
Dumpling Soup

Dumpling Soup is your new go-to! It's delicious and filled with good-for-you ingredients. Not to mention super simple to make!. Chloe loves dumplings. So much so that when we're at the farmers market at 8am she still manages to get her dumpling fix from a local vendor. Her love for dumplings inspired me to come up with this super simple Dumpling Soup recipe. It's healthy, healing, homemade and ready in 20 minutes!
Vegetable Soup

This vegetable soup recipe is hearty, healing, and super comforting – just the perfect thing for cold nights, or any time you want to warm up your kitchen. This homemade vegetable soup uses the ingredients you have in your pantry – vegetable broth, tomatoes, corn, zucchini, celery, potatoes, and dried herbs. Not only is this vegetable soup nourishing but it’s so easy to make and delicious. It just takes some chopping up the veggies and a bit of simmering until you’ve got a vegetable soup everyone will love. Enjoy!
3 vegetarian soups for whatever ails you this winter

Chicken soup has long been touted as a soothing home remedy for the annoying colds and body-crushing flus of winter. Filled with nutrients, a steaming bowl helps clear sinus congestion, and some research suggests it might also defend against infection. Chicken soup also makes us feel nostalgic — sipping a cup while curled up on the couch can feel like a big, embracing hug from someone you love, even if the noodle-strewn broth came from a can.
Step-by-step guide to creating your own unique soup this winter

This winter, Cincinnatians will face afternoons under 25 degrees, icy roads and increased rainfall. These frosty temps, combined with remote learning from our own cozy homes, call for easy recipes to whip up before your afternoon Zoom class. Just because you haven’t been to the grocery store this week doesn’t...
