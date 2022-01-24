ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Gretchen’s table: Winter chicken salad packed with good-for-you greens

By GRETCHEN MCKAY
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A diet rich in leafy greens is always a good idea, and a great way to get those beloved veggies onto the dinner table in measurable amounts in winter is with salad. This simple entree salad goes to bat with arugula, a cruciferous leafy green with a peppery taste that's super-rich...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Ina Garten would "happily" eat this salad every day — it's that good

Whether because of holiday excess, pandemic-related stress or the general weight of existence, you might be looking to mix up your arsenal of weeknight recipes with something light and simple. And you're in luck, because the queen of modern comfort food aka Ina Garten recently shared an idea for dinner that's delicious and filling even though it's on the lighter side.
RECIPES
EatingWell

12 Green Goddess Salad Recipes That Are Fresh & Delicious

We let herbaceous and creamy green goddess dressing lead the way in these fresh and flavorful recipes. Whether it's a simple, three-ingredient meal or a grain bowl that's packed with delicious veggies, these green goddess salad recipes are healthy, tasty ways to bring some brightness into your day. Recipes like our Green Goddess Salad and Lentil & Roasted Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing are simple, healthy dishes to add to your routine.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Salad#Chicken Recipe#Salad Greens#Food Drink#Italian
The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Health Digest

Gluten-Free Crepes Recipe

Just because you've given up gluten doesn't mean you have to give up crepes! This gluten-free crepe recipe is quick, easy, and just as tasty as the "real deal."
RECIPES
MarketWatch

Shake Shack launching limited-time Buffalo Chicken sandwich

Shake Shack Inc. launched a limited-time Buffalo-spice menu that includes a Buffalo Chicken sandwich and Buffalo-spiced French fries with cheese, starting Tuesday for customers using the app. The menu will be available nationwide from Jan. 28 through April 25. The burger chain is also introducing two limited-time shakes: The Wake & Shake made with coffee, orange zest, maple syrup and vanilla custard; and the Chocolate Pie Shake with chocolate ganache and croissant cookie crumbles. Shake Shack said earlier this month that 2021 revenue is expected to beat Street expectations. Shake Shack stock has sunk 41.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.4%.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Chicken and almond ceasar salad recipe

WFH means you don’t need to hold back on garlic, as on Zoom no one can smell your breath – so bring on this chunky, sustaining salad. I love it with the pretty colours of radicchio and chicory, but you can use any winter leaves. Timings. Prep time:...
RECIPES
Times Daily

Gretchen's table: A tetrazzini recipe born of leftover ham

How'd your holiday go? Mine, like so many others, was hijacked by the omicron surge. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Mediterranean Chicken with Fennel and Green Olives

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This Mediterranean chicken with fennel and green olives is a simple baked chicken dish that’s brightened with a pop of fresh lemon and a sprinkling of parsley. Pile it atop fluffy mashed potatoes or creamy polenta for a truly comforting meal.
RECIPES
Columbian

Miso adds richness to chicken salad

The shortcut to a tastier salad does not reside in those plastic premixed bottles. Oil and vinegar work in a pinch, but at Milk Street we’ve discovered a world of simple salad dressings that go well beyond the basic vinaigrette. In Japan, savory miso forms the base of many...
RECIPES
QSR magazine

Panera Bread Introduces Thai Chicken Soup and Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with Chicken

On Thursday, Panera Bread has announced two new menu items curated by Panera’s expert chefs: Thai Chicken Soup and Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with chicken. Both items are from Panera’s new platform of bold, globally-inspired, authentic flavors that begin rolling out this year. They can be enjoyed alone or as part of the ultimate flavor-packed You Pick 2. Panera’s iconic You Pick 2 combination entrees allow guests to mix and match — from comforting and classic to bold and adventurous – into 465 combinations.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily South

Strawberry Salad Recipes That Will Brighten Your Spring Table

Strawberries are spring's favorite fruit, so we try to use them as often as possible while they're fresh. Though there's nothing sweeter to end a meal with than a big slice of strawberry cake, we're fans of starting one with a strawberry salad, too. If you're on the hunt for a classic Strawberry-Spinach Salad, look no further. Ours is topped with a simple homemade dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and candied pecans so that every bite is sweet, savory, and delicious. Southern cooks will remember our vintage Strawberry-Pretzel Salad Recipe from Grandma's table, and yes, it tastes just as good as you remember. Our Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon has strawberries tossed in the salad and in the homemade dressing drizzled on top. And our Strawberry Caprese is a springy swap for your go-to appetizer. With this roundup of strawberry salads, your appetizer (and dessert!) plate will never be empty this season. Which will you try first?
RECIPES
franchising.com

You Pick 2® Packed With Flavor: Panera Ignites 2022 Menu With New Soup And Salad Duo

New Globally-Inspired Thai Chicken Soup and Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with chicken Now in Bakery-Cafes Nationwide. January 14, 2022 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS - Panera Bread has announced two delicious new menu items curated by Panera’s expert chefs: Thai Chicken Soup and Citrus Asian Crunch Salad with chicken. Both items are from Panera’s new platform of bold, globally-inspired, authentic flavors that begin rolling out this year. They can be enjoyed alone or as part of the ultimate flavor-packed You Pick 2. Panera’s iconic You Pick 2 combination entrees allow guests to mix and match — from comforting and classic to bold and adventurous – into 465 combinations.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

Padma Lakshmi's Chicken Stock Recipe Is Packed with Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients

With the temperatures dropping lower, nothing sounds better than a steamy cup of soup. We're whipping up all kinds of comforting bowls this winter, from classic Italian Wedding Soup to cozy, creamy mushroom soups. But no matter what kind of delish soup we make, we typically start with the same ingredient: a flavorful stock or broth.
CELEBRITIES
KLTV

Winter salad with homemade dressing by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sometimes a good salad is all that will satisfy some of us; we just crave something green. But it doesn’t have to be just lettuce and tomatoes, and it certainly doesn’t have to be boring. Here’s a salad idea that you might like, plus the dressing, too. Modify it to your own tastes, using it as a springboard to create your own delicious winter salad.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy