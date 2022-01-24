Gretchen’s table: Winter chicken salad packed with good-for-you greens

Strawberries are spring's favorite fruit, so we try to use them as often as possible while they're fresh. Though there's nothing sweeter to end a meal with than a big slice of strawberry cake, we're fans of starting one with a strawberry salad, too. If you're on the hunt for a classic Strawberry-Spinach Salad, look no further. Ours is topped with a simple homemade dressing, blue cheese crumbles, and candied pecans so that every bite is sweet, savory, and delicious. Southern cooks will remember our vintage Strawberry-Pretzel Salad Recipe from Grandma's table, and yes, it tastes just as good as you remember. Our Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon has strawberries tossed in the salad and in the homemade dressing drizzled on top. And our Strawberry Caprese is a springy swap for your go-to appetizer. With this roundup of strawberry salads, your appetizer (and dessert!) plate will never be empty this season. Which will you try first?

