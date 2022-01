Lucy’s bedroom is PURPLE! We’re sharing how we decided on the perfect shade to suit her personality: Mellow Mauve (1004-7C) from Valspar. Lucy’s room is PURPLE! My neutral-loving heart is already finding this space to be creatively challenging, and I mean that in the very best way. The more Lucy requests – pink! purple! shiny! – the more I push myself to bring her ideas to life in an attractive, attainable way, and it has been so much fun. You can see a rough outline of Lucy’s big girl plans here, and painting her room purple is the first step of many more to come. We can’t wait to take you along, so let’s get started!

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO