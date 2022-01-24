Best Bites: Sunkist Berry Lemonade

Coca-Cola announced today that it’s launching, in partnership with Molson Coors, Simply Spiked Lemonade, which by definition, is not simply lemonade. And while it’s hopping on the hard seltzer trend, it’s also definitively not a hard seltzer. “This is a completely different proposition,” the VP of innovation for Molson Coords told Food Business News. Instead, Michelle St. Jacques, chief marketing officer, Molson Coors, said in a statement that the company is here to “disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment.” With hard lemonade.
