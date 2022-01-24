ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Best Bites: Sunkist Berry Lemonade

By AMY BERTRAND
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

If the winter doldrums have you down, drink some summer. This new soda from Sunkist, with its effervescent fizz and bright lemon and berry flavors, tastes perfect for a summer picnic. It’s loaded with...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Best Bite: Lasagna birria in a parking lot

👋 Hey, Monica here. Last November, Axios reader Brian W. wrote in raving about the quesabirria tacos sold from a tented cart in an AutoZone parking lot. Brian had me at "AutoZone parking lot!" But I was really sold when he mentioned that Antojitos La Esquina also sells "lasagna...
FOOD & DRINKS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Lemonade Lady Turned Into!

Before this refreshing little kid was rising quickly into fame with her gemmed lifestyle and budding loves, she was just another thirsty girl making money by starting her own lemonade stand in New York City. This business-savvy sweetie is a multi-talented star known for her reach across a variety of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodservicedirector.com

Watermelon Blueberry Basil Lemonade

When watermelon is readily available, it’s easy to make your own juice by whirling some chunks in the blender and straining the mixture, saving the liquid. But watermelon juice also comes bottled if pressed for time. For this refreshing, well-balanced drink, beverage specialist Tony Pereyra makes lemonade in house and combines it with the watermelon juice, muddled blueberries and basil.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKBW-TV

Eggland’s Best recipe for red pepper asiago gruyere bites

Jeannette Kreher Heberling is a fourth-generation egg farmer, and her family owns Kreher Family Farms. Today she is making a great appetizer called red pepper asiago gruyere bites. Jeannette says it is light and airy, cheesy and savory. It doesn’t matter if you are having a large gathering or a small gathering, these little bites are fantastic. Jeannette says truth be told, if you want to make them a little bit larger you could probably use them as a dinner rolls.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Stltoday Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Caucasian#Manco
Marietta Daily Journal

Best Bites: Bob's Red Mill Egg Replacer

Somewhere during the craziness of holiday baking, I ran out of eggs. It was late, and I did not want to run to the store, but I was trying to make muffins for the next morning’s breakfast. That’s when I remembered I had a sample of Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer in my pantry. I just measured out two eggs’ worth of the powder, mixed it with water and added it to the recipe. I was skeptical at first, but then completely thrilled with the results. The muffins tasted just like they normally do. One bag is the equivalent of 34 eggs, plus they are vegan and gluten-free. They aren’t a replacement for scrambled or sunny-side-up eggs, but they are great for baking.
FOOD & DRINKS
thekingdominsider.com

Best Bites From Reopening’s on the Horizon: Jiko – The Cooking Place, The Turf Club Bar and Grill, Flying Fish and More!

It’s a good day to be a Disney Foodie! I’ve got some exciting news of upcoming reopenings and updates from guest-favorite dining locations for you. This edition of Best Bites has everything you need to know about a few delicious eateries at the Walt Disney World Resort that are opening their doors once again, featuring some tasty new dishes and services. Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk, The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will soon be serving up their offerings for patrons to feast upon.
RESTAURANTS
Weelicious

Berry Coconut Crisps

Berry Coconut Crisps are super simple to make and absolutely delicious. A base of berries topped with an oat crumble with a hint of coconut is absolutely irresistible!. These Berry Coconut Crisps should definitely make your list of favorite desert recipes. It's sweet yet tart with a crispy crunchy topping that you won't be able to get enough of. I made these the other day for the kids after school and they absolutely lost their minds. The best part is you use frozen berries so you can make these any time of year and have delicious results!
RECIPES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Exclusive: Simply Lemonade is becoming a boozy beverage

Coca-Cola is turning another one of its drinks into an alcoholic alternative. It's the company's third boozy beverage as it taps into the growing canned cocktail craze. In a partnership between Molson Coors and Coke, the companies are launching Simply Spiked Lemonade, an alcoholic drink inspired by the Simply brand's fruit juice. Flavors include strawberry lemonade, watermelon lemonade, blueberry lemonade and regular lemonade. The alcohol will be derived from fermented sugar cane.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Vindy.com

Berry happy

A thoughtful friend got me a wild game cookbook for Christmas. I was reading through the recipes when I came across a recipe for American Beauty Berry jelly. Sounding familiar (the berry), I remembered that Pinky (a fellow Master Gardener Volunteer) had sent fall pictures of her woods. Sure enough, there was an American Beauty Berry bush (Callicarpa Americana). It also is called the French Mulberry. I began the hunt for information on this amazing bush.
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Pink Lemonade

Richmond bar Pink Lemonade has plenty of the former, but you're probably not going to be coming here for the latter. The Miami-themed open-air bar is decked out in gorgeous pastels – not only the signature pink but also plenty of aqua and turquoise. White picnic tables are perched on bright green astroturf, and a couple of sassy ladies in pastel shades overlook the vast space from their murals on one wall. This is a bar that knows how to have a good time, with ample neon decor for photo ops, too.
RESTAURANTS
gordonramsayclub.com

Raspberry Lemonade Cupcakes Recipe

These raspberry lemonade cupcakes are so cute, pinky, wonderful, and party-ready! An ideal dessert for birthdays, anniversaries, spring-summer parties, and many other special occasions! Moreover, they are so easy to make, moist, zesty, and delicious. You will need 20 minutes to prepare them plus around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
NWI.com

Food Bites

YOUYU Noodle Bar at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’ will feature a special menu in celebration of Chinese New Year. The menu will be available from 5 to 11 p.m. Jan. 30 to Feb. 7. Among special items on the menu will be Ginger Scallion Sea Bass, Stir Fry Lobster over Longevity Noodles, Buddha Delight and Lunar New Year Sweet Rice Cake “Nian Gao.” Visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com for more information.
CHICAGO, IL
TrendHunter.com

Premium Hard Lemonades

Coca-Cola and Molson Coors have teamed up once again to launch a new alcoholic beverage line under the Simply brand name. The first offering from the collaboration will be Simply Spiked Lemonade, which will arrive in a variety pack this summer featuring four flavor variations: Signature Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Lemonade.
DRINKS
FOXBusiness

Simply Lemonade is releasing spiked drinks for summer 2022

Simply Lemonade is the latest Coca-Cola beverage brand to get an alcohol infusion. The citrus soft drink will be canned in 12- and 24-ounce tins with a shelf-stable fermented sugar cane base, and it will have a 5% ABV content. This boozy blend, which comes courtesy of an exclusive deal between the Molson Coors Beverage Company and The Coca-Cola Company, is an expanded agreement between the two beverage giants.
DRINKS
Thrillist

Simply Lemonade Gets the Canned Cocktail Treatment

Coca-Cola is continuing its expansion into the boozy beverage market, following the rollout of the Topo Chico Hard Seltzer last year and the announcement of the Fresca Mixed, a canned cocktail. This summer, Simply Lemonade will be getting a similar treatment, with the rollout of Simply Spiked Lemonade. Simply Spiked...
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

The Best Homemade Lemonade Recipe…EVER!

If you are looking for how to make lemonade, you are absolutely in the right place. This homemade lemonade recipe has only three ingredients and takes less than 5 minutes to make. It is tangy, tart and sweet and super refreshing. Easiest Homemade Lemonade Recipe. This homemade lemonade recipe is...
RECIPES
Eater

We’re Back to Drinking Hard Lemonades

Coca-Cola announced today that it’s launching, in partnership with Molson Coors, Simply Spiked Lemonade, which by definition, is not simply lemonade. And while it’s hopping on the hard seltzer trend, it’s also definitively not a hard seltzer. “This is a completely different proposition,” the VP of innovation for Molson Coords told Food Business News. Instead, Michelle St. Jacques, chief marketing officer, Molson Coors, said in a statement that the company is here to “disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment.” With hard lemonade.
FOOD & DRINKS
Kankakee Daily Journal

BEST BITES: Food & fun in Orland Park

It was nice being able to spend time with Dave over the holidays. Although we really enjoy nesting, it was great to go out for an afternoon. I love adventure, but this afternoon we chose several places we love — Half Price Books, Trader Joe’s, Bonefish Grill and Stan’s Donuts and Coffee — all in Orland Park.
ORLAND PARK, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Cheerios Oat Crunch Almond

Cheerios has a new line of cereals that feature the famous Os coated in oats for an extra crunchy bite. You’ll find cinnamon, almond and oats ‘n honey varieties. The almond flavor, which we tried, features little tiny almonds on the bites plus a few slivers of almond throughout. They are crunchy, flavorful, sweet without being too sweet, and perfect for a filling breakfast or snack on-the-go. They are also a good source of fiber; a serving contains half of your daily whole grains recommendation.
FOOD & DRINKS
skiddle.com

Strawberry Lemonade + Plus Special Guests

7:00pm til 11:00pm (last entry 9:30pm) Strawberry Lemonade take to the stage with other amazing up and coming talent. Customer reviews of Strawberry Lemonade + Plus Special Guests. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login. Existing user?. Login to prefill your details:. Email:
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy