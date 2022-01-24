Best Bites: Sunkist Berry Lemonade

Somewhere during the craziness of holiday baking, I ran out of eggs. It was late, and I did not want to run to the store, but I was trying to make muffins for the next morning’s breakfast. That’s when I remembered I had a sample of Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer in my pantry. I just measured out two eggs’ worth of the powder, mixed it with water and added it to the recipe. I was skeptical at first, but then completely thrilled with the results. The muffins tasted just like they normally do. One bag is the equivalent of 34 eggs, plus they are vegan and gluten-free. They aren’t a replacement for scrambled or sunny-side-up eggs, but they are great for baking.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO