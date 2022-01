You know that feeling when you step out of your favorite salon after a fresh color? Your hair is glossy, shiny, pretty much runway-ready (even if your runway is the sidewalk). But after a few washes, dullness can start to set in. If you want the impact of a just done dye job without the commitment, a hair gloss is your best bet. As a new blonde, taking care of my hair is now my second full-time job. Along with slathering myself in hair oil, making sure all my pillowcases are silk, and doing my best not to wreck my comprised hair, a hair gloss is essential to help me maintain long-lasting shine.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO