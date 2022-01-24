Wayne County purchases 50,000 COVID-19 tests from Ontario County

Wayne County has purchased 50,000 COVID-19 tests from Ontario County. This equals 25,000 units of the i-HEALTH COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, with two tests included per kit.

The purchase comes amid growing demand for self-administered tests despite the federal government providing four free tests per household via the covidtests.gov website, according to the Wayne Times.

Wayne County is paying for the test kits through an undefined fund balance of $474,000. The State is also issuing 4,000 additional kits to the county.

Unfortunately, the tests expire in June 2022, so more will likely have to be provided at a later date. There are four sites where residents can pick up tests throughout Wayne County.

