Wayne County, NY

Wayne County purchases 50,000 COVID-19 tests from Ontario County

By Hayley Jones
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Wayne County has purchased 50,000 COVID-19 tests from Ontario County. This equals 25,000 units of the i-HEALTH COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, with two tests included per kit.

The purchase comes amid growing demand for self-administered tests despite the federal government providing four free tests per household via the covidtests.gov website, according to the Wayne Times.

Wayne County is paying for the test kits through an undefined fund balance of $474,000. The State is also issuing 4,000 additional kits to the county.

Unfortunately, the tests expire in June 2022, so more will likely have to be provided at a later date. There are four sites where residents can pick up tests throughout Wayne County.

FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman charged with felony DWI in Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark woman following a traffic stop. Samarian Brown, 51, of Newark was charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and issued other traffic tickets after a traffic stop on East Avenue. It’s alleged that Brown failed to stop for...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
