Discovery Kids Lat Am, Gulli greenlight Totally Spies! S7

By C21 reporter
c21media.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: Discovery Kids in Latin America and French broadcaster M6’s kids’ platform...

www.c21media.net

France’s Oble TV to adapt French-Canadian drama format The Sketch Artist

Paris-based producer and distributor Oble TV has acquired the rights to adapt French-Canadian crime series The Sketch Artist in France. The French-language thriller, which is produced by Montreal’s Also Productions and distributed by Attraction Distribution, tells the story of a young forensic sketch artist. The deal follows a season-two...
Channel 4 crosses The Bridge again

NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has renewed the UK version of Spanish format The Bridge for an eight-part run set in a tropical location in Vietnam. In the new season, made by Manchester-based, Banijay-owned firm Workerbee with streaming service HBO Max and hosted by AJ Odudu, 16 contestants have 12 days to build a bridge across a 1,000-feet stretch of water to win a cash prize. The format was originally produced by Zeppelin, part of Banijay Iberia, and versions have recently been ordered in Brazil and Australia.
Disney+ to expand into 42 more countries around the world over the summer

The Walt Disney Company (TWDC)’s streamer Disney+ has confirmed it will launch in a further 42 countries this summer, including South Africa, Turkey, Poland and Saudi Arabia. The streamer will arrive with exclusive original content including Dopesick and The Book of Boba Fett and thousands of episodes and movies...
Olivier Bibas joins Canal+ to head fiction and int’l coproduction department

Olivier Bibas is ending his time as an independent producer at Lagardère-owned French production group Atlantique Productions to return to French pay TV operator Canal+, the company where he began his career in 1995. Bibas, coproducer of the Portocabo and Movistar+ series Hierro, will join Canal+ on February 14...
Bandicoot TV adds three to team in support of UK, US expansion

Argonon Group-owned production company Bandicoot TV has made a trio of appointments, including naming Kate Stannard as its first head of development, to support its expansion efforts in the UK and US in 2022. Stannard is tasked with identifying, creating and developing new projects and formats for the Scottish company...
TV2 Denmark orders Metronome format inspired by Chinese monks

NEWS BRIEF: Danish broadcaster TV2 has commissioned competition format Shaolin Heroes from Banijay-backed local production company Metronome. The show sees celebrities attempt to master the ancient martial art, as well as philosophy, of the Shaolin warrior monks in China. Danish prodco Metronome is behind Banijay’s dating format Alone Together as well as long-running non-scripted series including The Island, MasterChef, Taskmaster, The Block and Ex on the Beach.
iQiyi, WildBrain team with Keith Chapman for children’s action series

Chinese SVoD service iQiyi and Canada’s WildBrain have greenlit an animation series from Keith Chapman, creator of Paw Patrol and Bob the Builder. Jonny Jetboy (40×11′) is set to be produced by iQiyi in collaboration with WildBrain, which will act as supervisor on the show’s development and production, and also handle its global distribution and licensing business outside Greater China.
Universal Music Israel comes on board Nickelodeon Israel teen series Pisces Lane

Universal Music Israel has joined ViacomCBS-owned Ananey Studios for Nickelodeon Israel’s live-action teen series about three best friends from different backgrounds who form a band. Pisces Lane (40×30′), which was announced last year under the title Thalath, marks the first time Universal Music Group (UMG) has partnered to deliver...
‘Jonny JetBoy’ Animation Series Flies for China’s iQiyi and Canada’s Wildbrain

Chinese video streaming firm iQiyi has teamed with Canada’s Wildbrain to jointly produce kids’ animation series “Jonny Jetboy.” The series was hatched by Keith Chapman, creator of “PAW Patrol” and “Bob The Builder” and will run to an initial forty 11-minute episodes. The story follows Jonny Jones, the youngest member of a family of heroes as he learns to become a superhero like his JetForce family. They are committed to protecting the high-tech city Calamity Canyon, from its many villains. Jonny wields a JetGlove and is the fastest member of the force, but often he struggles to control his special powers. The...
SynProNize to sell Indian drama Thapki into Kenya

NEWS BRIEF: Dubai-based producer and distributor SynProNize has acquired the Kenyan rights to Indian drama series Thapki. Thapki, which sees a young women overcome hardships to find love with a media mogul, first aired on IndiaCast’s Colors TV Channel and is produced by Shoonya Square Productions.
