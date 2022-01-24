ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

January 24th AM: Approaching cold front for cooler week start

 3 days ago

As we see a cold front moving through the area today, expect temperatures to drop as the day goes on. Daytime highs will be reached in the morning hours with much of the day expected to be in the 20’s instead. Slim chance to see some flurries in the area, but these chances are very limited. Winds will be from the north bringing in colder air for a few days.

Cold weather to persist through tomorrow for the area with clearer conditions.

While the rest of the week will have temperatures rising in the region to above average again.

