Australian Wagering Platform Gets Joint License in PA with Penn National

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO