ANSONIA, Conn. — One man is recovering and another is in custody after an altercation led to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, according to Ansonia police. Police said it happened at around 2:10 p.m. in the CVS/Burger King parking lot on Pershing Drive. Matthew Romans, 22, of Ansonia stabbed a 21-year-old Meriden man several times in the upper body. The victim's friend was cut on the hand.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO