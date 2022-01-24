ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Boodles to sponsor Cheltenham Gold Cup

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WdF_0dtybLfT00

Boodles has been named as the new sponsor of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Festival highlight carried the name of children’s charity WellChild last year after cider brand Magners decided to cease sponsorship of blue riband event at the end of 2020.

The jeweller Boodles now steps in to back the Cheltenham Gold Cup having previously sponsored the Leading Jockey Award for four years before taking on the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle race since 2018.

WellChild will also benefit from the race again this year, with Boodles donating a piece of fine jewellery from its collection to auction to support of the charity.

Nicholas Wainwright, chairman of Boodles, said: “Boodles is thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor the Cheltenham Gold Cup. We have had a long association with horseracing at Aintree over many years – having been established in Liverpool in 1798 – and of course in recent years at the home of jump racing, Cheltenham.

“Today’s announcement expands a multi-year partnership, starting with our sponsorship of the Leading Jockey Award at the Festival, then the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle and now the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup itself.

“Our involvement and sponsorship of the Cheltenham Gold Cup is a perfect fit for us and we are going to enjoy the journey.”

Cheltenham’s managing director Ian Renton added: “It is wonderful to enjoy this association with Boodles, such an iconic British brand, at Cheltenham and we are very proud to see this partnership expand to take on the most prestigious jump race in the world.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cheltenham aim for Chepstow victor Mayhem Mya

Chris Honour is looking to run Mayhem Mya at the Cheltenham Festival after she landed the odds with the minimum of fuss in the Cazoo Novices’ Hurdle at Chepstow. The five-year-old mare was sent off the 30-100 favourite on the back of a promising hurdles debut in a Listed event at Haydock in December when she was fourth to Haute D’Estime.
ANIMALS
newschain

Fry will steer clear of Cheltenham with Ree Okka

Harry Fry ruled out sending Ree Okka to the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after his impressive success at Kempton Park. The six-year-old backed up a pleasing second at Aintree with victory at Chepstow last time and improved again to score by six lengths in the Watch Racing Free Online At Coral Novices’ Hurdle from Dash Full Of Cash.
SPORTS
newschain

Stormy Ireland likely to head straight to Cheltenham

Stormy Ireland has the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in her sights before a second career as a broodmare beckons. The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old was last seen winning the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, crossing the line two and a half lengths ahead of McFabulous after 9-4 favourite Brewin’upastorm crashed out at the final flight.
WORLD
newschain

Gerri Colombe books Cheltenham ticket with Thurles victory

Gerri Colombe remains unbeaten after a smart victory in the BetVictor W.T. O’Grady Memorial Irish EBF Novice Hurdle at Thurles. The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding won two bumpers before triumphing on his hurdling debut at Down Royal over Christmas, an eight-and-a-half-length success that left him well-fancied for this latest assignment.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Liverpool#Auction#Uk#The Cheltenham Gold Cup#Magners#Blue Riband#The Leading Jockey Award#Wellchild#Aintree#British
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
newschain

Dave Ryding wins first ever World Cup gold for Great Britain

Dave Ryding has become the first British alpine skier to win a World Cup gold medal with victory in the men’s slalom in Kitzbuhel. The 35-year-old surged from sixth place after the first run to finish first, 0.38 seconds in front of Norway’s Lucas Braathen with another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, in third.
WORLD
newschain

Champ goes on trial for Cheltenham this weekend

Champ headlines seven entries for the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle on Trials Day at Cheltenham on Saturday. The three-mile event is a key prep event for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival and Champ is currently the general 4-1 second-favourite for the big race in March after landing the Long Walk Hurdle before Christmas.
WORLD
newschain

Cheltenham off the agenda for German hope Estacas

Andreas Wohler has ruled Estacas out of a possible crack at the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham after he was beaten at Lingfield on Sunday. The five-year-old is in most bookmakers’ lists at prices varying from 16-1 to 50-1, after he made a winning racecourse debut at Ascot in October, but he is not going to be even entered at the Festival.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Chantry House will bid to reassert Gold Cup aspirations in Cotswold Chase

Chantry House will bid to get back on track in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday after a below-par effort in the King George VI Chase. Nicky Henderson’s dual Grade One winner was sent off 3-1 favourite for Kempton’s Christmas feature but was never travelling well and was pulled up at the 12th fence.
SPORTS
newschain

Arkle favourite Ferny Hollow ruled out of Cheltenham

Ferny Hollow has been ruled out of the Sporting Life Arkle Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival. The Willie Mullins-trained gelding has a sore suspensory and connections have decided not to run him again this season. The seven-year-old was a short-priced favourite for the two-mile novice championship in March after winning...
ANIMALS
newschain

Wonderwall to tune up for Cheltenham in Sidney Banks

Richard Spencer’s smart prospect Wonderwall will put his Cheltenham Festival aspirations on the line in the Ballymore Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle at Huntingdon on February 10. Seventh in the Champion Bumper in March, he opened his account at the second time of asking over hurdles at Doncaster...
SPORTS
newschain

Albert Bartlett favourite Blazing Khal to miss Cheltenham

Charles Byrnes has announced that ante-post Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle favourite will miss the race due to a setback. The six-year-old has won all of his three races over hurdles this season, with the last two coming at Cheltenham. He stepped up to three miles in the most recent...
SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
newschain

Cheltenham options open for Kempton scorer Mister Fisher

Mister Fisher has two potential Cheltenham Festival targets after his taking Grade Two Silviniaco Conti victory at the weekend. The eight-year-old made his seasonal debut in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day but was pulled up by rider Sean Bowen before the third fence from home.
ANIMALS
newschain

Henderson and Mullins big guns all entered at Cheltenham

Nicky Henderson’s duo Constitution Hill and Jonbon and the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Dysart Dynamo and Sir Gerhard are among the big names in contention for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. An initial 61 entries, down from 96 last season, have been made for the traditional Cheltenham...
SPORTS
Footwear News

Kith Gets Patriotic With New Team USA Lifestyle Collection for Beijing Winter Olympics

Kith is back with a new Team USA collection just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Ronnie Fieg’s brand is partnering up with Team USA again with an elevated lifestyle collection to celebrate the Olympic Games taking place in Beijing, China next month. This capsule collection reimagines Kith staples inspired by the Olympic Games and includes 27 pieces. This capsule also debuts an original logo for Team USA designed by Kith that’s exclusive to this partnership. The clothing styles include a range of outerwear silhouettes such as Kith’s well-known Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket. These styles both have a...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

Champ tops Cleeve Hurdle billing at Cheltenham

Champ headlines five contenders for Saturday’s Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle, one of the feature contests on Cheltenham’s Festival Trials day. Nicky Henderson’s charge returned to action with Grade One glory in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot last month and is among the leading players for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival in March, despite also holding a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy