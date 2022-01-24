Gold Miners Are Looking Interesting Again

While most of Suncor's major peers in the Western World are suffering from a lack of oil & gas reserves, Suncor stands apart from the crowd, with ample reserves. With growing evidence that this decade is set to see a sustained bullish commodities cycle, it is important to identify the companies that can best take advantage, with ample reserves, that can potentially provide a platform for growing production, a solid financial base, and a proven track record of profitability. More recently, it also helps to look for companies with less exposure to the ESG investment trends we are seeing, as well as other forms of environmentalist pressures. Within the oil sector, my only stock holding based in the Western World is currently Suncor (SU). It is also the largest single stock position within my portfolio. If one is betting on a strong oil market performance in the coming years, it continues to be the closest match to all desired characteristics that one should be looking for in an oil-producing company, within the current environment.

