The UCL study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of MTL-CEBPA in combination with second line standard of care sorafenib versus the use of sorafenib in isolation. The first patient has been dosed in a clinical trial evaluating the use of a new therapy for an advanced type of liver cancer. MTL-EBPA with sorafenib is being analysed with a view to treating advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO