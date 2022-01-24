Maverick AV Solutions to distribute Absen across Europe

Norwegian video game studio PortalOne has raised a $60 million Series A round led by venture giant Tiger Global as it looks to expand its operations in Los Angeles. The Oslo-based firm, which recently established a production studio in L.A., is currently at work on its first game, which it describes as a “hybrid game” that blends a live show with a video game. It plans to put live show guests inside of its games to enable real-time competition—not unlike a digital game show. The hybrid games can be played on console, VR or through mobile, while the company is also working on technology that would let third-party advertisers create their own content for the platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO