Maverick AV Solutions to distribute Absen across Europe

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaverick AV Solutions, a specialist division of Tech Data, has announced it will be partnering with LED manufacturer Absen, to distribute its commercial and data visualisation displays ranges...

AtlasIED expands European presence with Belgian warehouse

AtlasIED, a manufacturer of audio, communications, and security products for commercial markets, has added a fully stocked warehouse in Belgium. AtlasIED’s portfolio of new EN54-24-certified products, can be shipped directly from the new warehouse to systems integrators throughout Europe. Its central location minimises shipping hassles and delays, enabling systems integrators to streamline workflow and complete projects on time, despite a global supply chain shortage.
Professional investors across Europe mistrust central banks over high inflation

Professional investors across Europe lack trust in central banks' ability to stave off high inflation, with inflation (52%) and policy errors by central banks (51%) as the biggest risks facing investors, according to a survey commissioned by WisdomTree. The CoreData Research, Pan-Europe Professional Investor Survey Research, June/July 2021, polled 600...
K-array announces new EMEA sales manager

K-array has announced the promotion of Francesco Maffei to area sales manager of EMEA. In his new position, Maffei will oversee the company’s sales and marketing activities and initiatives throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa. Commenting on the new appointment, president of K-array Alessandro Tatini said: “We’re delighted that...
Russia warns of consequences across Europe if it's cut off from SWIFT

Trading partners risk being deprived of key imports, including oil and gas. Suspending Russia from SWIFT - an international system of financial transactions between banks operated by a Belgium-based company - could massively backfire on the West, Deputy Speaker of the Russian Senate Nikolay Zhuravlev warned on Tuesday. "SWIFT is...
KNX powers pavilions across Dubai World Expo

KNX revealed its standard is at the heart of automation across a number of attractions and pavilions at the Expo 2020, being held in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The current Expo has seen 192 nations take part, building impressive pavilions to present their countries to...
Van Domburg Partners establishes strategic partnership with Sharp

Benelux AV distributor Van Domburg Partners (part of Midwich), has added the Sharp range of signage displays, interactive displays, touch displays and videowalls to its AV portfolio. The agreement makes it possible for Van Domburg Partners to offer Sharp AV products to existing and new clients so the business availability...
Increased Coronavirus Cases Force Performance Cancellations and Theater Closures Across Europe

Following a large increase in coronavirus infections across Europe, wide limitations on live, in-person events were enforced in Germany, Italy, portions of Spain, France, and Switzerland, forcing a number of companies and theatres to cancel performances. Performances at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Munich’s Bavarian State, Berlin’s Staatsoper Unter...
Thousands protest across Europe at vaccine passports

Thousands of people in capital cities across Europe protested on Saturday against vaccine passports and other requirements governments have imposed in the hope of ending the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrations took place in Helsinki, Paris and Stockholm. In Sweden, where vaccine certificates are required to attend indoor events with more than...
Security scanners across Europe tied to China govt, military

At some of the world’s most sensitive spots, authorities have installed security screening devices made by a single Chinese company with deep ties to China’s military and the highest levels of the ruling Communist Party.The World Economic Forum in Davos. Europe’s largest ports. Airports from Amsterdam to Athens NATO’s borders with Russia. All depend on equipment manufactured by Nuctech, which has quickly become the world’s leading company, by revenue, for cargo and vehicle scanners.Nuctech has been frozen out of the U.S. for years due to national security concerns, but it has made deep inroads across Europe installing its...
ECOMMPAY expands its Open Banking capabilities across Europe

ECOMMPAY, an international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece. ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able to connect to 2,000 banks, allowing them to make instant...
Absen Announces AbsenICON 3.0 for US Market

As the latest conference screen product of Absenicon series, Absenicon 3.0 has been updated to provide ultimate meeting experience for the customers and is available in three sizes: 110, 138, and 165. Absenicon 3.0 is an all-in-one design that integrates the control system, operation system and sound systems inside one...
Ecoflow launches its portable solar storage solution in Europe

North American manufacturer Ecoflow has brought what it claims to be the fastest charging residential battery in the world, to Europe. At its launch last summer, Ecoflow swept the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform with its Delta Pro portable power solution. The start-up raised the equivalent of €10.6 million in the two-month campaign.
WyreStorm Launches NHD-600-TRX, an AVoIP Solution for AV Integrators

WyreStorm recently introduced its brand new NetworkHD 600 Series 4K60 4:4:4 10GbE SDVoE Transceiver. The N.Y.-based WyreStorm’s AV-over-IP solution was first released in 2015. After several years, the company says its 600 NetworkHD series remains a preferred device of choice for many professional AV integrators. However, the new product...
Gaming Studio PortalOne Raises $60 Million to Expand in LA

Norwegian video game studio PortalOne has raised a $60 million Series A round led by venture giant Tiger Global as it looks to expand its operations in Los Angeles. The Oslo-based firm, which recently established a production studio in L.A., is currently at work on its first game, which it describes as a “hybrid game” that blends a live show with a video game. It plans to put live show guests inside of its games to enable real-time competition—not unlike a digital game show. The hybrid games can be played on console, VR or through mobile, while the company is also working on technology that would let third-party advertisers create their own content for the platform.
Sound of a nation: China Pavilion, Dubai World Expo

When it comes to projecting national prestige, appearance is everything. Reece Webb discovers how an intelligent sound system wows visitors at the Dubai World Expo. Expo 2020 Dubai offers a standout opportunity for nations to demonstrate a glimpse of culture, excellence and pride on a global scale, and this is certainly true for the China Pavilion at the World Expo site in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Vicon appoints Howard Abrahall as VR senior product manager

Howard Abrahall has been appointed as senior product manager for VR/location-based entertainment, leading the strategy and development of Vicon’s VR product portfolio. Abrahall joins Vicon with more than 12 years experience in VR technologies, games development, motion capture and creative multimedia. Most recently, Abrahall worked as product manager at eyeora VR, responsible for overseeing and implementing a strategy for the company’s VR content platform and leading the production department.
Intel to spend $20bn on world's largest chipmaking facility

Intel has announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two chip factories in Ohio, USA. The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers as part of the company’s IDM 2.0 strategy.
Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
