After one of the most exciting divisional rounds in the history of the NFL playoffs, the No. 4 seed Cincinnati Bengals and No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs survived in the 2022 NFL playoff bracket and will now meet in the 2022 AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kansas City pulled out a wild 42-36 overtime victory against the Bills. The Bengals were one of three road underdogs who won outright, as they upset the Titans 19-16 on a last-second field goal. This is a rematch of a Jan. 2 matchup in which the Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati. You can see what happens in the 2022 NFL playoffs when you stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO