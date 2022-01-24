Cofounder of the guitar group The Ventures, Don Wilson, dies at 88

DumbleAmps founder Alexander Dumble passes away. Howard Alexander Dumble has established himself as a legend in the guitar community as a result of his exquisitely designed and handcrafted amplifiers. Rock superstars such as John Mayer and Eric Johnson have are some of the many musicians in the industry who have...
UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31.
UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday.
Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman.
Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Adele’s gesture to a superfan, Shawn Mendes’ selfie fail, and the death of Regina King’s son. They later discussed the birth of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby and remember the legacy of The Ventures’ guitarist, Don Wilson.
Metal Edge, the colorful rock magazine whose monthly cover was collaged with photos of Bon Jovi, KISS, Skid Row, White Zombie and Dokken throughout the mid-’80s and ‘90s, is back. Initially published by Sterling, it shut in 2009 due to the waning popularity of both print and the mostly hair metal genre Metal Edge focused on.
Metal Edge is now owned by Project M, the company behind other music and culture outlets including Revolver, Brooklyn Vegan, Goldmine, Inked and the Hard Times.
At present, Metal Edge will be online only, and they’re kicking off with an exclusive feature on bassist Nikki Sixx...
When actor Michael McGreevey showed up to film on The Waltons in 1973, everyone welcomed him with open arms. Well, everyone except Ellen Corby, that is. As McGreevey shared with Judy Norton on her YouTube Series Behind the Scenes with Judy Norton, his time with the classic series was overwhelmingly positive.
33-year-old “Easy on Me” singer Adele “barely rehearsed,” for her Las Vegas residency, instead she was allegedly “shouting and sobbing” while talking on the phone with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, 40 according to a PageSix report — but was he actually caught CHEATING???
YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
The money challenge has taken social media by storm over the last several days. A sizable roster of rappers and celebrities have participated in the challenge in a plethora of ways — whether they’re using actual cash to spell out a phrase or making a point by using toilet paper to spell out things such as “IRS Watching.”
While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there.
Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
A contestant on Tuesday’s edition of Wheel of Fortune became the first person on Season 39 to win the $100,000 Bonus Round, and she had a rather unusual way of celebrating. Ilene Knebel from Los Angeles was already having a fantastic night before making it to the Bonus Round, having earned herself $12,000 plus a new car and a trip to the Caribbean. Things only got better from there, as she successfully solved the “Around the House” category puzzle, and host Pat Sajak opened the golden envelope to reveal the $100,000 prize inside.
Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
