SIRENS: Animal Bite In Boca Raton, Overdose In Delray, Critical Crash Near Publix

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An animal bite in Boca Raton, an overdose in Delray Beach, and a critical car crash near an area Publix required the professional services of rescuers on Sunday.

The following is a selection of emergency fire and medical calls dispatched by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue yesterday. When available, additional information is provided, but we do not routinely follow up on medical calls unless there is police involvement.

SELECTION OF EMERGENCY MEDICAL AND FIRE CALLS DISPATCHED IN PALM BEACH COUNTY ON JANUARY 23, 2022.

12:22 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Boca Chase Drive and Boca Gardens Parkway.

12:30 AM — SEIZURES/CONVULSIONS — 331 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.

1:03 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Southbound I-95 South Of Linton Blvd.

2:20 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Sims Road in Grand Villa of Delray East.

4:11 AM — PSYCHIATRIC PROBLEM — Grand Villa of Delray east.

7:35 AM — ABDOMINAL PAIN — Brookdale West, Boynton Beach.

9:10 AM — FAINTING — Amazon Delivery Station at 6711 Belvedere Road.

9:50 AM — MEDICAL PROBLEM — Whole Foods at State Road 7 in Wellington.

9:51 AM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — 5400 Champion Blvd at Polo Club of Boca Raton.

10:51 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Pebble Shores Terrace in Valencia Shores.

11:46 AM — MEDICAL ALARM — Boca West Drive in Quail Hollow at Boca West.

11:50 AM — TRAFFIC ACCIDENT W/PEDESTRIAN OR MOTORCYCLE — Publix at Glades and SR 7.

2:08 PM — FALL — Winn Dixie at Atlantic and Military, Delray Beach.

3:06 PM — FUEL LEAK — 7533 Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.

3:38 PM — ANIMAL BITE — Trends at Boca Raton.

4:41 PM — DIABETIC PROBLEMS — Guildford D in Century Village, Boca Raton.

4:54 PM — APARTMENT STRUCTURE FIRE REPORTED — 22375 SW 66th Avenue, Glen at Boca Raton.

4:56 PM — UNCONSCIOUS PERSON — 16668 Winners Circle, Sunshine Meadows.

4:59 PM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Cherry Hills Terrace in Boca Greens.

5:40 PM — INTOXICATION — East Atlantic and SE 1st Avenue, Delray Beach.

6:17 PM — MEDICAL ALARM — 9942 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton.

6:33 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — 9899 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

7:22 PM — OVERDOSE — Cabernet Drive in Seven Bridges, Delray Beach.

8:30 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — Glades Road and South State Road 7.

11:35 PM — SICK PERSON — Abbey Lane in the Villages of Oriole.

