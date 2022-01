UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO