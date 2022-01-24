ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Compartment No. 6' about journey, not destination

Finish director Juho Kuosmanen and actor Seidi Haarla discuss the themes of their new...

COMPARTMENT NO. 6 Trailer

A woman takes a life-altering journey in Compartment No. 6, the latest from writer/director Juho Kuosmanen. Laura, a Finnish transplant, has been in Moscow for a while. Feeling unsettled and needing to get away from a dwindling romance, she books a train trip to the port city of Murmansk. Her compartment mate isn’t ideal; he’s a loud, space vacuum of a guy, but as the train lumbers its way across the country, it becomes clear that the frequent stops and this strange man is just what Laura needs to get out of her funk.
Review: COMPARTMENT NO. 6, Little Human Connections

Yuriy Borisov, Seidi Haarla and Yuliya Aug star in a romantic drama from Finland, directed by Juho Kuosmanen. A Finnish student (Seidi Haarla) is traveling alone from Moscow to see the 10,000 year old petroglyphs in the Arctic north in Russia, after her Russian professor/lover, Irina, backs out of the trip. Her last night in Moscow gives us an impression that Irina, the worldly older woman, had tightly wrapped our shy and awkward heroine around her fingers.
Review: Strangers on a train in ‘Compartment No. 6’

A train ride from Moscow to the arctic port city of Murmansk would not seem like the most likely setting for anything as warm as Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's “Compartment No. 6." To Laura (Seidi Haarla), a Finnish archeology student who's reluctantly left behind her girlfriend and her studies...
