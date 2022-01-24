ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cancel tax rise or be compared to Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson told, as David Davis adds voice to calls to scrap NI hike

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DF3T6_0dtyZjeX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOa59_0dtyZjeX00
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a virtual press conference on January 4, 2022.

JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • Senior Tory MPs including David Davis have warned Boris Johnson to cancel a planned tax rise in April.
  • Davis said Johnson would be compared to Jeremy Corbyn, the left-wing former Labour leader, if he failed to scrap the tax hike.
  • Chancellor Rishi Sunak, a potential successor to Johnson, reportedly called it 'the prime minister's tax.'

Boris Johnson should scrap a planned tax hike in April or risk being compared to the left-wing former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, a senior Conservative MP has warned.

David Davis, the former Brexit Secretary, has added his voice to a chorus of Conservative MPs telling the prime minister to scrap a planned National Insurance hike in April amid growing concern about rising inflation and soaring energy prices.

"At the last election, one of the things that came up on every doorstep I went to in all the northern seats around me was: 'Jeremy Corbyn is going to put taxes up, therefore I'm going to vote for you,' Davis told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday.

"Now what are we going to do? Put taxes up. What do you think is going to happen to those votes? They're going to evaporate."

Inflation hit a 30-year high of 5.6% in December as the price of food and petrol grew significantly, adding hundreds of pounds a year to household bills. Economists predicted that inflation would continue rising throughout 2022.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is widely tipped as Johnson's most likely successor, has reportedly sought to distance himself from April's tax rise, which he announced in September last year, in a move which could be linked with his leadership ambitions.

In a meeting with Conservative MPs last week, Sunak called it "the prime minister's tax," according to The Daily Telegraph.

One Tory MP who met with Sunak last week told the paper "we were left with the impression that he didn't want to be associated with it," the report said.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader and another of Johnson's ministers, has also questioned the timing of the tax rise given inflation and soaring energy bills during a Cabinet meeting earlier in January.

Robert Jenrick, the former Housing Secretary who Johnson sacked in September, on Sunday called for the National Insurance hike to be postponed beyond April. He accused Downing Street of addressing the cost-of-living crisis " lamentably slowly ."

Davis publicly told Johnson to resign over his handling of alleged parties held in Downing Street, but his opposition to tax rises points to a potentially longer-term problem for Johnson if he survives the current furore around the parties.

Conservative MPs told Insider that the cost-of-living crisis was a greater threat to the government than its current troubles ahead of the publication of a report into the parties by civil servant Sue Gray.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray to submit report, as inquiry ‘handed photos of No 10 parties featuring PM’

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is ready to go, with Cabinet Office sources confirming police have given senior civil servant Sue Gray clearance for the document to be published in full.Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as Wednesday. Reports on Tuesday evening suggested Ms Gray was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
The Independent

Legal checks delay release of crucial report into Downing Street parties

Final legal checks have delayed the publication of the long-awaited “partygate” report, sparking fears in Westminster that its findings may not become public until Monday.Sources close to Sue Gray’s inquiry confirmed that her report is complete and is expected to be handed to Boris Johnson within days.But a process of “legal scrubbing” has been taking place, to ensure that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Sources insist that there has been no interference from Downing Street in the process of finalising the document, which is expected to be...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Uk#Jack Hill#Getty Images#Labour#National Insurance#Bbc Radio 4#Conservative#The Daily Telegraph
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Voices: I happen to share a birthday with Boris Johnson – so let me tell you a bit about 19 June 2020 in my home

It didn’t take much effort to remember exactly what I was doing on the afternoon of 19 June 2020. Boris Johnson was celebrating his birthday – and so was I. But while he marked the occasion by sharing cake and tea with 30 colleagues, his wife and a designer of garish wallpaper, my afternoon looked a little different. There was cake, but that’s where the similarities end.The afternoon of my birthday was the first time I’d seen my parents, who live locally and are usually a central part of my family’s life, since the beginning of the first lockdown....
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson braced for party inquiry as police investigation launched

Boris Johnson remained braced for the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street after police launched an investigation into multiple events.The Prime Minister said he welcomed Scotland Yard’s investigation and hoped officers would “help to draw a line under matters” after his leadership was plunged into deeper jeopardy by the development on Tuesday.Downing Street signalled he is willing to speak to the officers investigating alleged breaches of coronavirus rules over the past two years, but said Mr Johnson believes he has not broken the law.Uncertainty was cast over the publication...
POLITICS
The Independent

Corbyn disappointed after ruling body votes not to reinstate him as Labour MP

Former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said it is “disappointing” that Labour’s ruling body voted down an attempt to restore him as a party MP.Left-wing members of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) engineered a motion to have the parliamentary whip reinstated to the former party leader, but they confirmed it was voted down.Mr Corbyn, who has been sitting as an independent MP since October 2020, thanked his supporters as he reacted to the result.“Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing decision to bar me from sitting as a Labour MP is disappointing,” he tweeted.Today’s NEC vote and Keir Starmer’s ongoing...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: We must now turn to the most damning allegation Boris Johnson has faced in at least half an hour

A third consecutive session of Prime Minister’s Questions in which the prime minister will not answer any questions because he still needs a civil servant to tell him whether or not he attended a party in his own garden (when he’s already admitted that he had) is stretching the format just a little bit.There are only so many times you can ask someone who should have resigned a very long time ago whether or not they’re going to resign and have them tell you they’re not. But what choice do you have but to keep trying?It was the same...
U.K.
Business Insider

Business Insider

373K+
Followers
24K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy