Nina Dobrev on recreating Boston in South Africa for 'Redeeming Love', Cowen mourns safari

As we near the 2022 Winter Olympics, we're anxious to see which of our favorite athletes will take home medals (and also who will be cheering them on from home). Shaun White, who has taken home three gold medals for his snowboarding skills, will return to the Olympic Games this winter in Beijing. However, he told ﻿People ﻿that he believes this will be his final Olympics, saying, “Having such a long and amazing career, now at this point in my life, I can go back and go ‘Wow, it's been incredible.’” But he won't be leaving the sport entirely. He added, “I don't think I will ever leave the sport. It is just me taking on a new role which is empowering and exciting.”

