They've made the same mistake as previous entries with overwhelming choice. Even I was confused by it. They don't even properly explain anywhere on the Steam store, that if you own either (or both) HITMAN 1 / HITMAN 2 on Steam, you don't actually need the DLC for their missions as you will get them automatically when you first properly load it up (as I confirmed myself). You only find that out if you go to the Steam forum.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO