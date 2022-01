“Naloxone should be available in all schools, and there should be education on signs and symptoms of overdose and how to use this." (Hartford, Conn.) — The death of a 13-year-old student who apparently overdosed on fentanyl at his Connecticut school has drawn renewed pleas for schools to stock the opioid antidote naloxone, as well as for training of both staffers and children on how to recognize and respond to overdoses.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO