Bucks County, PA

Lower Bucks County Commuters Didn’t Seem to Give a Hoot for SEPTA Owl Link Service

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via SEPTA.

As of Feb. 12, SEPTA’s Owl Link will fly no more. The transit authority is discontinuing the service, owing to low demand, reports Mike DeNardo for KYW Newsradio.

The Owl Link was supposed to be a convenient way for lower Bucks County’s late-night employees to commute to and from downtown Phila. It used an Uber-like mobile app to connect suburban-bound regional rail or bus passengers with shared minibus trips to their destinations, often the many warehouses in Bristol and Bensalem.

Not enough of them, however, took advantage of the service. SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the peak ridership was only 10–12 people.

“The initial projections that we had going into the pilot was that we would have approximately 44 people riding each night,” he said. “We came well below projections.”

Glitchy technology may also have played a role. The minibus rides, summoned by app, generated numerous contacts with a call center to address problems.

He said the app also proved to be problematic.

The Owl Link program may not turn out to be a total wash. SEPTA believes it may pave the way for an improvement on the next iteration of the plan.

“We do believe that micro-transit has a future at SEPTA,” Busch said. “It just will probably take on a different shape when we move forward.”

More on the demise of SEPTA’s Owl Link service is at KYW Newsradio.

Bucks County Takes Statewide Lead in Effort to Prevent Human Trafficking

Bucks County has taken a lead position in Pa. in addressing human trafficking operations under the guise of massage parlors.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO Careers — Visit Bucks County

Bucks County Visitor Center, Bensalem.Image via Visit Bucks County. Visit Bucks County (VBC) is the official tourism promotion agency for the County of Bucks and funded by the occupancy tax paid by overnight visitors in local hotels. VBC works with its partners to generate economic impact and hospitality employment growth by driving travel and related business to experience Bucks County and all it has to offer. Its offices are in the Bucks County Visitor Center in Bensalem.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
