The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is investigating the extent of the contamination at the former Erie Coke property, the DEP announced Monday. The investigation is necessary to determine the nature and extent of hazardous substances in soils, sediment, and water at the property. It will also identify the sources of contamination and the extent of risk to the public health, safety, or welfare or the environment.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO