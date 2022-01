Is actress Dakota Johnson to thank for the rise of sage green? Quite possibly. Her March 2020 Architectural Digest home-tour video—in which she professes her love for limes (only to admit later on The Tonight Show that she’s allergic) and shows viewers where her dead cat, Chicken, is buried—has more than 21 million views. But even among those highlights, the most memorable element was arguably her sage-green kitchen. It has inspired something of a cult following (check out the #DakotaJohnsonsKitchen tag on TikTok), and Google searches for “sage green” have since tripled. Washington interior designers say the pandemic only heightened the obsession. “We were so cooped up,” says designer and architect Charles Almonte. “[It’s an] outdoor color. I think it’s just very organic that people want to bring that inside.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO