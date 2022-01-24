North Penn School District Advances Health Clinic Site, Serving Hilltown, New Britain Twp. Educators

Image via Hush Naidoo Jade Photography at Creative Commons.

A North Penn School District Clinic for staff could prove to be a great convenience to area educators and employees.

The North Penn School District has received a green light from its school board to proceed with a planned health clinic and pharmacy for employees and families. The health service may also extend to students, reports Toni Di Domizio for North Penn Now.

The facility’s construction budget is $800,000; however, half of that is expected back in the district’s coffers thanks to grants. Further, an additional; $300,000 in resources is coming from the district’s healthcare fund.

Once completed at the Penndale Middle School, Lansdale, the clinic’s cost of operation is estimated at $480,000 over four years.

Everside Health, Denver, will provide the healthcare professionals administering care. The clinic will have two full-time employees: a nurse practitioner (or physician’s assistant) and a registered nurse.

According to District CFO Steve Skrocki, the decision-making scrutiny of Everside Health was heavy. Its representatives underwent three interviews, three presentations, nine reference checks, multiple site visits, and contract reviews.

The clinic, holding normal business-day hours, will dispense generic prescription medications.

More on this story is at North Penn Now.