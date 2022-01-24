ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, PA

North Penn School District Advances Health Clinic Site, Serving Hilltown, New Britain Twp. Educators

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyK50_0dtyXhof00
Image via Hush Naidoo Jade Photography at Creative Commons.

A North Penn School District Clinic for staff could prove to be a great convenience to area educators and employees.

The North Penn School District has received a green light from its school board to proceed with a planned health clinic and pharmacy for employees and families. The health service may also extend to students, reports Toni Di Domizio for North Penn Now.

The facility’s construction budget is $800,000; however, half of that is expected back in the district’s coffers thanks to grants. Further, an additional; $300,000 in resources is coming from the district’s healthcare fund.

Once completed at the Penndale Middle School, Lansdale, the clinic’s cost of operation is estimated at $480,000 over four years.

Everside Health, Denver, will provide the healthcare professionals administering care. The clinic will have two full-time employees: a nurse practitioner (or physician’s assistant) and a registered nurse.

According to District CFO Steve Skrocki, the decision-making scrutiny of Everside Health was heavy. Its representatives underwent three interviews, three presentations, nine reference checks, multiple site visits, and contract reviews.

The clinic, holding normal business-day hours, will dispense generic prescription medications.

More on this story is at North Penn Now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

County Takes Statewide Lead in Effort to Prevent Human Trafficking

Bucks County has taken a lead position in Pa. in addressing human trafficking operations under the guise of massage parlors. For the first time in Pa. history, a county government, ours, has taken a legal step to address the human trafficking problem through stricter regulation of massage parlors. Michael Tanenbaum reported the bold, protective move for PhillyVoice.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Denver, PA
Lansdale, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
New Britain, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank, Startup Bucks Announce Economic Development Partnership

Penn Community Bank is working with Startup Bucks in a program designed to encourage small-business startups. Penn Community Bank has announced an exclusive partnership with Startup Bucks, aimed at supporting and growing the startup ecosystem in Bucks County. The collaboration brings together the largest mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania and the Doylestown-based nonprofit to help entrepreneurs and small- to mid-size companies scale in size to create local jobs and drive economic and cultural growth in and beyond the region.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinic#Health Service#School Board#North Penn Now#Everside Health
BUCKSCO.Today

Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Eagerly Anticipate Receipt of College Scholarship Applications

Firstrust Bank's Green Family Foundation is ready to contribute to a local high school student's dream of a college education.Image via Firstrust Bank at Facebook. For the past 53 years, the Green Family Foundation has supported local high schoolers in pursuit of college degrees. It has done so in collaboration with Firstrust Bank, overseeing a scholarship program with far-reaching implications.
CHARITIES
BUCKSCO.Today

Grand View Health Offers Fire Safety Reminders in Aftermath of Recent Local Tragedies

Grand View Health's smoke alarm and fire safety recommendations are timely reminders, given local tragedies. Against the sad backdrop of a Dec. 25 fatal house fire in Quakertown and a devastating Jan. 7 blaze in Phila., Grand View Health, Sellersville, seeks to prevent further disasters of this type. Toward that end, it offers these smoke alarm recommendations and fire safety reminders:
SELLERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
BUCKSCO.Today

Falls Township Takes a Gander at a New Solution for the Community Park’s Overpopulation of Geese

Falls Township is eager to see visitors like these depart for destinations elsewhere. Falls Township has a honkin’ big problem. Throngs of geese are using the community park not only as resting spot for their migrations but also a nice place to stay. Tom Sofield, Levittown Now, covered the response, formed to keep residents from raising a flap about it.
FALLS TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy