Ursun, the bear god of Kislev, is dead, and I have killed him. That's a lot to process on my very first turn of Total War: Warhammer 3, but the consolation prize isn't bad. Slaying this great, fuzzy enemy of chaos has allowed me to turn into a powerful Daemon Prince who can be named and customized with all kinds of different body parts and weapons. While the previously announced Chaos factions will focus on one particular god, the Legions of Chaos can pick any of the four they choose – or mix and match them all by choosing Chaos Undivided.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO