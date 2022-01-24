Firefighters tackle large blaze at Pandy Yard, Tregarth

More than 200 firefighters have contained a massive 11-alarm blaze near a pool chemical facility in Passaic, New Jersey that raged overnight in frigid conditions.Smoke from the fire was thick enough to be seen on weather radar and as far as neighbouring New York City on 14 January into the early morning hours on 15 January.Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, who streamed on Facebook Live near the site of the fire overnight, said the blaze was “the worst that I’ve ever seen.”Video posted on social media on Friday night showed flame balls erupting on the side of a highway, with...

