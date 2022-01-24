ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters tackle large blaze at Pandy Yard, Tregarth

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters were called to a large blaze at a...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Firefighters respond to blaze engulfing home in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Fire companies responded to the scene of a blaze that engulfed a home at Walnut Drive and 22nd Avenue in Brick Township Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Brick Fire Department received multiple calls regarding the structure fire at 171 Walnut Drive.  According to fire officials, the house was unoccupied at the time, and no casualties were reported.
BRICK, NJ
WCAX

Firefighter injured battling blaze at New Hampshire home

MONROE, N.H. (WCAX) - A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a home in Monroe, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning. The fire was called in a little before 11 a.m. by a passerby who spotted smoking coming from the Littleton Road home. Firefighters from New Hampshire and Vermont responded to...
MONROE, NH
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters battle blaze during snowstorm

KINGSTON – An overnight three-alarm fire in a 2 ½ story commercial building kept firefighters busy early Monday morning in the City of Kingston. Firefighters were called to the scene at 549 Albany Avenue minutes before 2 a.m. and had it under control in a half hour. When...
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters
nbc25news.com

Firefighters battle large business fire in Davison

UPDATE: (10:05 p.m.) At this time, the fire appears to be contained. Fire crews are still on the scene as the remains of the building smolders. DAVISON, Mich., - Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial business located on the 900 block of N. State Rd in Genesee County.
DAVISON, MI
WSAZ

Firefighters battle large flames overnight

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An entire neighborhood was woken up early Saturday morning by a fire that sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air. The fire was reported at a trailer along Fraley Drive in Gallipolis around 1:30 Saturday morning, according to Gallia County dispatchers. When the...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
CBS New York

Firefighters Still On Scene Of Blaze At Passaic Warehouse 24 Hours Later

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-four hours after it began, a massive chemical plant fire in Passaic is now contained, but with freezing conditions, firefighters still have plenty of work ahead. Friday night, massive flames shot into the air, halting traffic on Route 21, and Saturday, parts of the complex are still smoldering as crews remain on the scene. Hoses continue to douse the smoldering remains from ladders high above the Majestic Industries warehouse. Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says deep-seated fire trapped under the roof and flooring along with the single-digit temperatures are making it treacherous for firefighters. “Everything is turning to ice. We’re losing...
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Passaic fire: Firefighters battle 11-alarm chemical blaze in New Jersey

More than 200 firefighters have contained a massive 11-alarm blaze near a pool chemical facility in Passaic, New Jersey that raged overnight in frigid conditions.Smoke from the fire was thick enough to be seen on weather radar and as far as neighbouring New York City on 14 January into the early morning hours on 15 January.Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, who streamed on Facebook Live near the site of the fire overnight, said the blaze was “the worst that I’ve ever seen.”Video posted on social media on Friday night showed flame balls erupting on the side of a highway, with...
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

Denver Firefighters Douse Construction Blaze

DENVER (CBS4) — A fire started at ground level of a multi-story building under construction Monday morning. It was short-lived, however. The blaze was knocked down shortly after firefighters from the Denver Fire Department dragged hoses down an alley and put water on it. The incident occurred at about...
DENVER, CO
BBC

Polzeath fire: Crews tackle house blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze overnight at a house in a coastal resort in Cornwall. Emergency crews were called to the fire in Polzeath shortly after 19:00 GMT on Friday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said. Wadebridge Fire Station had urged people to approach the area with caution. At about...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Fire crew tackles van blaze in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackled a blazing van in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clive Way in Shrewsbury just after 10am on Monday. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose to tackle the blaze which was affecting the cab of the van. There was no police involvement at the...
ACCIDENTS
fox10phoenix.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in deadly blaze is awake, speaking

A firefighter that was put on life support after he was injured battling a blaze in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday has woken up and is speaking, according to a tweet posted by the Baltimore Firefighters Union on Wednesday. "He is still receiving care for his injuries, but appears to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Dover: Fire and coastguard rescue four people from cliff cave

Four people had to be rescued after getting stuck in a cave in a coastal cliff face in Kent. The group were trapped in the remains of an old tunnel in St Margaret's Bay near Dover. Coastguard teams from Deal, Folkestone and Langdon Bay were called out just after 20:00...
ACCIDENTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

More than 100 firefighters battle blaze in Kittanning

A massive fire early Saturday spanned multiple structures along Orr Avenue in Kittanning, displacing up to 10 residents and leaving a storage facility in a pile of rubble, fire officials said. No one was injured in the blaze, which began at about 1 a.m., said Kittanning Fire Department Chief Buzz...
KITTANNING, PA
Columbian

Vancouver firefighters battle third-floor apartment blaze

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Monday night in the Ogden neighborhood after witnesses reported dense smoke coming from a unit on the third floor. Vancouver firefighters were called at about 7 p.m. to Pacific Apartments, 7818 N.E. 32nd St., in Vancouver, according to a statement from the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy, gray smoke coming from the unit. The fire sprinkler system had activated.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Day

Firefighters battle Granite Street blaze in New London

New London — Firefighters were battling a structure fire at 48 Granite St. about 8 p.m. Wednesday. Once firefighters broke out multiple windows on the front and side of the third floor of the residence, heavy black smoke poured out. Neighbors in nearby houses and apartments were out on...
NEW LONDON, CT
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis City Firefighter Killed Battling North St. Louis Blaze

A St. Louis City firefighter died early this afternoon battling a fire in a vacant two-and-a-half-story brick building in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told media at the scene that two firefighters entered the blaze to make sure that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy