ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Burns Night 2022: 11 best Scottish drinks to toast the Bard

By Richard Hood and Nick Moyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kazkp_0dtyWZNq00

Most nations like a good excuse for a booze-fuelled get-together and for Scots, 25 January provides one such occasion as they celebrate the birth of national poet, Robert Burns.

Marked across the world due to the global reach of the poet’s verse, Burns Night commemorates the life and work of the Scottish writer, and gives revellers a chance to drink, eat and raise a glass to some of the nation’s cherished drams.

If you’re lucky enough to find yourself amidst a traditional Burns Night celebration, then it’s possible you’ll encounter any number of Scottish cultural clichés. Think bagpipes, ceilidhs, tartan kilts, haggis, poetry recitals and, of course, booze – of which whisky is likely to be the toasting drink of choice.

However, being that Scotland is a multicultural country, it’s likely that whisky won’t be the only booze on display. A range of locally produced drinks will almost certainly be available.

To help you celebrate Burns Night in style, we’ve suggested a wide range of drinks, each one produced with the kind of craftsmanship that we think would inspire the great man into poetic rapture.

Read more:

The best Scottish drinks for 2022 are:

The Botanist gin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2nUP_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Overall

  • ABV: 46%
  • Size: 75cl

For a taste of wild Scotland, wrap your taste buds around a glass of The Botanist’s dry gin. It’s a magical, mystical creation containing 22 botanicals hand-plucked from the Islay landscape and lovingly distilled along with classic gin ingredients. Cool floral flavours drift among fresh citrus notes while hints of spice punctuate its smooth texture. The only downside? G&T lovers may struggle to find a tonic good enough to pair it with.

Buy now £34.75, Masterofmalt.com

Drambuie the Isle of Skye liqueur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNz9a_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Liqueur

  • ABV: 40%
  • Size: 70cl

Perhaps the most famous of all Scottish liqueurs, Drambuie is a heady mix of aged scotch whisky with smooth heather honey and warming spices. It’s most commonly found waltzing with a whisky accompaniment in the sporran-rousing “rusty nail” cocktail but its complex, herbal flavours work just as well poured neat over ice. Slainte!

Buy now £29.00, Tanners-wines.co.uk

Dark Matter spiced rum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRvBD_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Spiced rum

  • ABV: 40%
  • Size: 70cl

Scotland may not have much in common with the Caribbean but, as of 2015, both can claim authentic rum distilleries. Dark Matter is a molasses-based rum, distilled in Aberdeenshire and powerfully spiced, delivering gingery, peppery heat with some fruity cinnamon and allspice notes. Great served on its own or tamed with ginger beer or cola, its natural warmth means a Caribbean climate is definitely not required.

Buy now £30.89, Drinksupermarket.com

Bruadar malt whisky liqueur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITfyk_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Single malt whisky liqueur

  • ABV: 24%
  • Size: 70cl

This is a highly sippable Perthshire liqueur. The addition of sloes brings a tart hedgerow fruitiness to proceedings, while the honey mellows the single malt burn. At 24 per cent it’s relatively forgiving for a whisky-based liqueur, but a wee dram or two of this will calm pre-ceilidh nerves, adding height and panache to any attempted Highland fling.

Buy now £24.95, Thewhiskyexchange.com

Edinburgh Gin rhubarb and ginger liqueur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c8jEE_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Gin

  • ABV: 20%
  • Size: 50cl

When we heard that Edinburgh’s ace boozologists had been tinkering with rhubarb, our ears pricked up. The pink vegetable-that-thinks-it’s-a-fruit is one of the finest ingredients you can plunge into alcohol and the Scottish distiller has given it the ultimate accolade by infusing it in its excellent craft gin. Also invited to the party is ginger, lending some subtle warmth to the delicate rhubarb tartness, while still allowing the gin’s spicy juniper flavours to make their presence known. A beautiful balancing act that makes for an exceptional liqueur.

Buy now £16.50, Johnlewis.com

Ogilvy potato vodka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4MI4_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Vodka

  • ABV: 40%
  • Size: 70cl

The “ploughman poet” would heartily approve of this creamy, earth-born vodka. Tatties grown on farmland a short tractor ride from Glamis Castle are minced and mashed before being ushered through the hubble and bubble of Ogilvy’s column pot still. The result is a rich, warming, spud-tastic booze with hints of citrus and a long, mellow, pepper-flecked finish.

Buy now £35.70, Masterofmalt.com

Traquair Jacobite ale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdAnt_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Scottish ale

  • ABV: 8%
  • Size: 330ml

According to one of Robbie Burns poems: “Good ale makes me sell my hose/Sell my hose, and pawn my shoes” – in which case there’s every chance he surrendered his socks (hose) for a beer like this. Based on an 18th century recipe, and brewed to celebrate the 1745 Jacobite rebellion, it’s a strong, spiced ale – full of fruity flavours with a vinous quality and shades of coriander. A very good ale indeed.

Buy now £86.40, Traquair.co.uk

Swannay Brewery island hopping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvsHu_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Scottish pale ale

  • ABV: 3.9%
  • Size: 500ml

Most of the drinks in this list are laced with a fair amount of alcohol, so if you’re looking for something more sessionable, then try this pale ale. It comes from the remote Orkney Islands and gets its hoppy flavours from New Zealand’s Nelson Sauvin hops. It’s a quaffable ale with notes of lemon and hay, with a touch of honey in the background – finishing with the kind of dry bitterness that can turn a swig into a session.

Buy now £2.95, Swannaybrewery.com

Glenfiddich IPA cask whisky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JPUw_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Whiskey

  • ABV: 43%
  • Size: 70cl

Whisky distilleries are increasingly willing to experiment in order to grab the attention of drinks buyers in search of something new. A recently successful whisky twist was provided by Glenfiddich, who worked with Speyside Brewery to age a specially brewed IPA in casks before emptying them out and replacing the contents with whisky. The infusions from the hoppy beer aren’t obvious but there’s citrussy lightness to the spirit that could be claimed are influenced by the beer. Regardless of its overall effect, it’s a mighty fine and unique whisky.

Buy now £46.95, Thewhiskyexchange.com

Thistly Cross whisky cask cider, pack of 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXyRM_0dtyWZNq00

Best: Cider

  • ABV: 6.7%
  • Size: 330ml

Leave a cider to age in an old spirit cask and it’ll inherit nutty tannins and flavours from the booze-soaked wood. Pilton’s Tamoshanta, a Somerset-made keeved cider is an exceptional example, but we’re sticking north of the border for a cider to grace our Burns Night table. Thistly Cross whisky cask has been aged in Glen Moray barrels, which adds a layer of vanilla malt to an already decent cider. It’s quite sweet, but this is balanced by acidity and a fulsome, fruity bite that will match perfectly with your hearty haggis dinner.

Buy now £37.95, Thistlycrosscider.co.uk

The verdict: Scottish drinks for Burns Night

Whisky may be the traditional taste of Scotland, but the local botanicals in The Botanist’s brilliant gin make it our choice for a wilder drink this Burns night.

Voucher codes

For the latest alcohol deals, try the links below:

Why not whet your whistle with our review of the best vermouths , or the best gins for your home bar cart?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to address your haggis in honour of the great, according to Robert Burns

Every year Scotland honours its national poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), on his birthday. Burns wrote over 550 poems in the second half of the 18th century and remains an icon of the Romantic period and a hero for his liberal and socially-minded political outlook.The centrepiece of the Burns Night festivities remains the noble haggis – a delicacy comprised of a sheep’s heart, liver and lungs boiled with mincemeat, suet and onions in its own stomach.But before the haggis, neeps and tatties can be tucked into, the dish must be toasted with a ceremonial reading of the poet’s work, a...
SCOTLAND
The Independent

How Burns Night started and how it’s celebrated

Burns Night brings to mind forkfuls of peppery haggis and wee drams of whisky but the history of the festivities is often taken for granted.The Burns Supper is a celebration of the life and legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns. While it was first organised by his close friends and family as a memorial dinner, the night has since morphed into an event for Scots at home and around the world.It is celebrated with traditional Scottish fare, folk music and renditions of Burns’s poetry.Who was Robert Burns?“Rabbie” Burns penned more than 550 poems and songs before his death...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islay Whisky#Scotch Whisky#Bard#Pale Ale#Malt Whisky#Food Drink#Scottish#Scots#Tartan Kilts Haggis#Japanese#Masterofmalt Com#Drambuie#Drinksupermarket Com#Bruadar#Thewhiskyexchange Com#Ogilvy#Jacobite
skiddle.com

Hotmess ? £1.50 Drinks All Night! ? ?

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Customer reviews of Hotmess ? £1.50 Drinks All Night! ? ?. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Virtual Burns Night

The Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard is hosting a virtual Robert Burns Night Supper this Saturday, Jan. 22, between 1 and 3 pm. Enjoy haggis pies (two for $25), beef pies ( two for $25), and mutton pies (two for $25). You can also grab a tasty serving of cock-a-leekie soup with leeks and peppered chicken stock made by Mo’s Lunch at the Portuguese American Club, along with tins of fresh shortbread. It’s all available at the PA Club, then folks can head home with their food and watch a pre-recorded version of a Burn’s Supper on www.mvscots.org. Bid on specially selected items through the silent auction on the website until Saturday.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Fine dining restaurants to book now for Burns Night

Scotland is famous for producing some of the finest ingredients in the world but its cuisine alas is rather less celebrated. Thank goodness, then, for Burns Night, which highlights Scotland’s finest exports every 25 January: the poetry of Robert Burns, of course, but also haggis and whisky, Cullen skink and cranachan, to say nothing of Irn Bru and deep-fried Mars bars.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
capenews.net

Food, Drink And Music To Celebrate Robert Burns

Robert Burns, considered the Bard of Scotland, is once again being celebrated at Highfield Hall & Gardens. The 6th Annual Robert Burns Supper on Saturday, February 5, will be an evening to commemorate the national poet of Scotland. Guests for this special occasion will participate in a celebration which includes...
MUSIC
Telegraph

The best places to eat, drink and shop in Birmingham

Birmingham-born Aktar Islam is the chef-proprietor of Birmingham’s Michelin-starred Opheem. When not in the kitchen, he likes to explore the city’s burgeoning gastronomic scene (it boasts the most Michelin stars outside London). “We really do fine dining very well, and they’re individual restaurants, as opposed to part of a group, which is great,” says Islam.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
FOOD & DRINKS
talbotspy.org

Burns Night by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Those of you who are of a similar persuasion will know that tonight is Burns Night. For those of you of some other persuasion, Burns Night is the annual celebration of the birthday and life of Scotland’s favorite poet, Robert Burns. The celebratory feast includes a traditional fare—haggis (more, later), neeps (mashed turnips), and tatties (mashed potatoes)—and a litany of toasts and speeches that include such standards as the Selkirk Grace, Burns own “Address to the Haggis,” a Toast to the Lassies, the Reply to the Laddies, and eventually, the Toast to the Immortal Memory (to Burns, of course), all washed down by wee drams of Scotland’s most famous export, its “water of life,” better known the world over as whisky.
ENTERTAINMENT
bostonchefs.com

Robert Burns Scottish Dinner at Urban Hearth

On Tuesday, January 25th raise a glass to Robert Burns, the national poet of Scotland, at a delicious three-course Burns Supper and live poetry reading at Urban Hearth. Chef-owner Erin Miller and crew have crafted up their versions of traditional Scottish dishes over which to celebrate Caledonian culture with a lively reading of Burns’ poems by Cambridge storyteller Doria Hughes.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
winemag.com

The Best Cocktail Strainers According to Drinks Pros

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Whether holding back ice or...
DRINKS
Cleveland.com

Burns Night set at Market Garden Brewery

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In what has been kept up as a fun tradition over the years, Market Garden Brewery’s eighth Burns Night will be held Friday, Jan. 21. The celebration of Scottish poet Robert Burns takes place around his birthday. Burns was born. Jan. 25, 1759. Dinner includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Burns Night: Five top tips for hosting the perfect haggis dinner

Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life and enduring legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, is upon us.Whether you’re Scottish or not, hosting or attending a Burns Supper is a lot of fun. Who wouldn’t want to dress in their finest tartan, listen to bagpipes and fill themselves to the brim with hearty grub?The classic Burns Night meal is haggis, neeps and tatties. For anyone unfamiliar with those three words though, allow us to explain. Haggis is a savoury pudding made of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, which is minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, stock and a...
MUSIC
Vegetarian Times

The Best Alcohol Free Spirits for Zero ABV Drinking

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today!. Once upon a time, the alcohol-free options at your local bar, restaurant, store, or friend’s party might have seemed pretty blah. Sugary sodas, maybe some sparkling water, not much else. Club soda with lime will always be a classic, but it doesn’t quite have the taste or visual appeal of a proper cocktail. Luckily, for those who want to cut back or eliminate their alcohol consumption, there’s been a boom in the quantity and quality of boozeless drink options in recent years. With the popularity of Dry January and an increase in sober-curiosity, even people who drink alcohol as well are buying these formerly-niche products. You’ll now find an array of appealing alcohol free spirits on store shelves – or even in dedicated liquor-free bottle shops, like Soft Spirits in Los Angeles, and specialist web stores, like The Zero Proof. Regardless of if you’re full-time sober or not, these non-alcoholic spirits and drinks deserve a spot on any modern bar cart.
DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

460K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy