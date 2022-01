December 14, 1987 - December 23, 2021 - Timothy 'Tim' Peter Schwoebel was a caring son, brother, uncle, and friend. Timothy "Tim" Peter Schwoebel was a caring son, brother, uncle, and friend. He suddenly left us on December 23rd, 2021, at age 34. Tim was born to Joseph and Nancy Schwoebel on December 14, 1987 in Santa Clarita, CA, and was living in Newnan, GA for 15 years at the time of his death. He leaves behind his mother Nancy (Newnan, GA), father Joe (Newnan, GA); brothers Mike (Tigard, OR) and James (Boston, MA); as well as caring uncles, aunts, cousins and friends in the USA.

