ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouBox_0dtyWQRJ00

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”.

The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Simon Coveney said the exercises are to take place 240 kilometres (150 miles) off the Irish south-west coast.

In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUNr2_0dtyWQRJ00

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.

Mr Coveney said Ireland does not have the powers to prevent it from happening.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Mr Coveney said: “I have made it clear to the Russian Ambassador in Ireland (Yury Filatov) that it’s not welcome.

“This is not a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what is happening with and in Ukraine at the moment.

“It’s important that I brief my colleagues on those intentions.

“Russia, under international law, can take military exercises in international waters, but the fact they are choosing to do it on the west borders of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that is in our view not welcome and not wanted right now, particularly in the coming weeks.”

Mr Coveney is in Brussels on Monday for a scheduled meeting with other EU foreign ministers at which the ongoing tensions on the Russia/Ukraine border are being discussed.

There would be very severe consequences of that action from an EU perspective in terms of sanction and restrictions that would follow very quickly.

Simon Coveney

“This is an important day today for EU foreign ministers to reinforce a message of unity from the European Union in relation to Russian/Ukraine tension,” Mr Coveney added.

“There are two very clear messages that EU foreign ministers will want to get across today.

“First of all, a clear message and ask of Russia to defuse tension in the context of their activities on the borders of Ukraine and give reassurance to the rest of the world in terms of their intentions.

“Secondly, a strong message of unity from the EU that should Russia decide to invade Ukraine militarily, that there would be very severe consequences of that action from an EU perspective in terms of sanction and restrictions that would follow very quickly, that I think would be the most comprehensive that the EU has put together in many decades.

“A message and appeal to use diplomatic means to defuse tension, but also a very strong and clear and unified message that the EU respond collectively and in a unified manner in a way that would introduce very significant measures in response to Russian military action in Ukraine.”

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: US threatens to shut down Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades

The Kremlin has said that the US response to Russia’s demands it says will improve security in Europe have left “little ground for optimism” in resolving tensions over Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine.Moscow spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, however added that “there always are prospects for continuing a dialogue, it’s in the interests of both us and the Americans.”Peskov said the Russian reaction would come soon.Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US announcement could lead to “the start of a serious talk on secondary issues,” but emphasised that “the document contains no positive response on the main issue.”Kremlin officials will offer...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
The Independent

More than 20 Russian warships leave for exercises in the Black Sea amid rising Ukraine tensions

A fleet of 20 Russian warships has departed from naval bases for drills in the Black Sea, as tensions continue to mount between Moscow and Ukraine.“The training exercise was aimed at practising the crews’ operations in the event of simultaneous threats both from the air and from the sea,” the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.The large-scale naval group, comprising frigates, patrol ships, missile ships, landing ships, anti-submarine ships and minesweepers, left from their naval bases in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk for drills in the waters of the Black Sea, situated at the southeastern extremity of Europe.The...
MILITARY
The Independent

Irish fishing group to meet Russian ambassador

Representatives of the Irish fishing industry will meet with the Russian ambassador on Thursday amid an ongoing row about navy exercises off the Irish coast.The Russian artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).However, the drills have ignited controversy and have been criticised by Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who branded them “not welcome”.Fishermen have also raised their own concerns and will meet with the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov on Thursday.He is not meeting with the Taoiseach, the Tanaiste or the Minister for Foreign...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Netherlands, Ukraine take Russia to European rights court

The Netherlands and Ukraine argued Wednesday that a top European court should hear their cases that seek to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations in eastern Ukraine including the 2014 downing of a passenger jet that killed all 298 people on board.Lawyers representing the Dutch government told the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg that Russia had effective control over rebel forces in eastern Ukraine when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014.The preliminary hearing into whether the Ukraine and Dutch cases against Russia are admissible opened amid soaring...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Military Exercises#Ukraine#Russian#Navy#Irish#Eu#The European Union
The Independent

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solidarity with allies there.Putting the U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for Europe on Monday suggested diminishing hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will back away from what Biden himself has said looks like a threat to invade neighboring Ukraine.At stake, beyond the future of Ukraine, is the credibility of a NATO alliance that is central...
MILITARY
The Independent

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine will see UK troops sent to protect Nato allies

Britain is prepared to deploy troops to protect Nato allies in Europe should Russia invade Ukraine Boris Johnson said, as he warned Vladimir Putin faces “ferocious” Ukrainian resistance.The Prime Minister also said the UK and its allies stand ready to impose “heavy economic sanctions” on Russia and voiced fears that any invasion would result in “bloodshed comparable to the first war in Chechnya or Bosnia”.Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: “If Russia pursues this path, many Russian mothers’ sons will not be coming home.“The response in the international community would be the same and the pain that would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia warned of ‘unprecedented sanctions’ over Ukraine as world leaders talk

Russia has been warned it will be swiftly hit with an “unprecedented package of sanctions” in the event of a fresh incursion in Ukraine after Boris Johnson joined Joe Biden and world leaders to present a united front to combat a feared invasion.The Prime Minister and the US President met virtually with the leaders of Nato, the EU, Italy, Poland, France and Germany on Monday evening as they hoped to avert what Mr Johnson warned would be a bloody and protracted conflict for Moscow.Downing Street said they stressed diplomatic discussions with Russia remains the first priority, but said the nation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast.The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).All civilian aircraft will be routed away from the area during the exercises.In compliance with legal requirements, Russia has informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) insisted there would be no impact to the safety of civil aircraft operations.Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has raised the issue with Russian ambassador...
MILITARY
raleighnews.net

Ireland protests about Russian warship plan

Ireland's says it cannot stop the drills, which are to take place in its exclusive economic zone. Russia's intention to deploy warships in marine exercises off the Irish coast has come under fire from Dublin, with the nation's foreign minister arguing they are a step too far when tensions across Europe are so high.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met

Russia warned Wednesday it would quickly take “retaliatory measures” if the U.S. and its allies reject its security demands and continues their “aggressive” policies, ratcheting up pressure on the West amid concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine Russia has repeatedly denied it has any such designs, but the United States and its NATO allies are worried because Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and launched a series of war games in the region. At the heart of the standoff are questions about Ukraine's future: Russia has demanded guarantees that NATO will never admit...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

460K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy