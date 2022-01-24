ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnzNu_0dtyWFyY00

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus.

The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy.

France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are continuing to fill up with virus patients, though the number of people in intensive care units has dropped in recent days.

The government has imposed few other restrictions amid the surge in the omicron variant, focusing instead on the vaccine pass, approved by France's parliament and Constitutional Council last week.

Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, according to studies. Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

Critics question whether the pass will make much difference in a country where 94% of French adults have had at least one vaccine dose, and scattered groups held protests Saturday against the new law. The government hopes that it protects the most vulnerable and reduces pressure on crowded ICUs, where most patients are unvaccinated.

Since last summer, France has required a “health pass” to go to any cafe, museum, movie theater or take a regional train or domestic flight. But until Monday, unvaccinated people could activate the pass by getting a recent negative test. The new pass only works for people who are fully vaccinated, and those who recently recovered from the virus.

France, meanwhile, opened up access to booster shots to 12- to 17-year-olds on Monday.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Children and young teenagers keep Covid infection levels high

Covid among children and teenagers is keeping infection levels high, while many people with Omicron say they have been infected before, according to a new study.Coronavirus infections have slowed down in England but the highest prevalence was in primary school children at 7.81% between January 5 and 20 this year, while overall it was 4.41%.It means that during this period one in 23 people in England was infected with Covid.This is the highest figure since the beginning of Imperial College London’s React-1 study, which has been running since May 2020.Researchers further found that most people infected during the study period,...
KIDS
geneticliteracyproject.org

No morning espresso for the unvaccinated French, as new law sets sharp restrictions on restaurants, concerts and sporting events

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. France’s parliament approved a law [January 16] that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues,...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Dutch government eases lockdown despite soaring infections

Prime Minister Mark Rutte further eased the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, allowing bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year.But Rutte warned that the move wasn't without risks.“We are taking a big step today to unlock the Netherlands while the infections numbers are really going through the roof,” Rutte said Tuesday.The announcement wasn't all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors, with the opening hours limited to 10 p.m., while professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.Soccer clubs and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Council#Omicron#French#Ap
The Independent

Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents

Austria will end its lockdown for unvaccinated residents next Monday — one day before a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect in the country, the country's chancellor announced Wednesday.Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said the measure, which was introduced in November, was no longer needed because there was no threat of hospital intensive care units being overstretched.For weeks, the lockdown for the unvaccinated has been “a measure that many people complained about, but that was unavoidable for health policy reasons,” Nehammer said, according to Austrian news agency APA.On Feb. 1, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults — the first of its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid variants: How many strains are in circulation and causing concern around the world?

With the world already battling to bring high rates of infection from the Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 under control this winter, news of the emergence of another new strain of the coronavirus has been met with dismay.An Omicron sub-lineage dubbed BA.2 has been formally designated a “variant under investigation” by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with 426 cases confirmed in the UK so far, the earliest of which was detected on 6 December 2021.“It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitalized with Covid rising amid record omicron surge

The number of COVID-19 patients in the Czech Republic has begun to grow amid a record surge of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant.According to figures released by Health Ministry, the number of hospitalized jumped to 1,695 on Monday, up from 1,537 the previous day.It had been declining since Dec 6 when the previous wave, caused by the delta variant, peaked at 7,135 people needing hospital treatment during the previous wave caused by the delta variant.The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

A New Study Suggests A Potential Link Between Wine And COVID-19

A new study from UK Biobank and Frontiers of Nutrition shows a correlation between drinking wine and lower risks of testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to Wine Searcher. The study looked at data for nearly 500,000 British individuals, specifically instances of positive COVID-19 tests, how much participants drink, and what they drink.
DRINKS
TravelPulse

New Southern Restaurant and Bar Announced on Wonder of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has unveiled the first Southern restaurant and bar in the fleet onboard the new Wonder of the Seas, The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, one of more than twenty dining venues on the ship. The Wonder of the Seas will debut in March 2022 with plenty...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tonga earthquake: 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Pacific country

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219km (136.1miles) west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5km.The USGS has issued a green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses, however, there is a low likelihood of damage since there are reportedly no settlements within 100kms (62 miles).Due to disrupted communications, there were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.There has been no tsunami warning issued, according to Radio New Zealand. The Fiji Meteorological Service said that they had not been sent a...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

WHO Reports Rise Of Omicron ‘Stealth Variant’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the pandemic drags on, a new sub-variant of Omicron is starting to show up. The World Health Organization reports it’s on the rise in dozens of countries. Health experts said this sub-variant, given the nickname “stealth variant,” may be more contagious than Omicron. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s going to make a big impact across the globe yet. We just don’t know,” Dr. Natalie Gentile of the Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh said. Dr. Gentile said scientists are still learning about this. It can be a challenge to know what exactly this sub-variant means for everyone. “It seems...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

UK households’ spending on alcohol ‘up by 153% since 1987’

UK households have increased their spending on alcohol by 153% since 1987, figures show.The increase in spending coincided with alcohol becoming 72% more affordable in the UK over the same period, according to the NHS Digital report.Spending on alcohol in supermarkets and off-licences but excluding pubs, bars and restaurants rose to £27.1 billion in 2020, up from £10.7 billion in 1987, figures compiled for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) Family Food report show.However, since total household spending had increased by 317% since 1987, spending on alcohol as a proportion of this had actually fallen to 2.2%...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

460K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy