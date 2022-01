Yes, the word, 'collaboration' has a nice ring to it. But life-saving decisions must be made in the blink of an eye. When the now-famous US Airways Flight 1549 struck a flock of birds while taking off from LaGuardia Airport, the pilot had to make several critical split-second decisions. The “Miracle on the Hudson” occurred primarily because of two things. First, pilot “Sully” Sullenberger had received extensive training on how to handle such an emergency, and second, there was a clear and unambiguous chain of command.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO