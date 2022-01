The Fugees made the difficult decision to cancel their 2022 tour, leaving fans in disarray. The decision came due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as cases continue to spike in carrying parts of the world. "The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe," the trio explained in a statement as reported by Pitchfork. "An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO