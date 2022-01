There is something about seeing a bald eagle, it is a magical feeling. Luckily in Central New York, there is a really good place to spot one. Of course, when getting a glimpse at a Bald Eagle, there always is a major factor of luck that has to be involved. Now, more than ever you could spot one way more easily though. At one time Bald Eagles, a symbol of our nation, were actually endangered. Call it a comeback, endangered no more. It all happened because as a whole, the United States decided to figure out a way to bring the stunning creature back to glory.

ANIMALS ・ 1 HOUR AGO