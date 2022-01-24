Snubbed by the French when it first launched, Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” has come a long way. Judging by the crowds of overjoyed fans and robust media presence at the global premiere of season 3 in Paris, the show has now been embraced as much by locals as the rest of the world. Netflix went all in for “Emily in Paris'” first world premiere, fittingly held in the French capital at the revamped Champs Elysées Theater. The posh event lured the entire cast, including stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh and Camille Razat who all...

17 MINUTES AGO