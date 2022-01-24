ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

NATO Puts Forces on Standby, Deploys Ships and Fighter Jets Near Russia

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

NATO announced it has put forces on standby and deployed additional ships and fighter jets to its bases in Eastern Europe, as tensions soar over Russia's military build-up by Ukraine .

In a press release on Monday morning, NATO said the move will reinforce allied deterrence and defense.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will "continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all Allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the Alliance."

"I welcome Allies contributing additional forces," Stoltenberg said in a statement. "We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence."

According to the release, Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and is prepared to deploy four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania.

Spain is sending ships to join NATO naval forces and is considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria, France is prepared to send troops to Romania, and from April, the Netherlands is sending two F-35 fighter aircraft to Bulgaria.   The Netherlands is also putting a ship and land-based units on standby for NATO's Response Force, the alliance said.

"The United States has also made clear that it is considering increasing its military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance," it added.

According to the Interfax news agency, Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov said on Monday that Russia will "respond appropriately" if the White House deploys additional troops in the Baltic region and Eastern Europe.

Kartapolov leads the Russian parliament's defense committee, and made the remarks amid reports that President Joe Biden is weighing deploying thousands of troops to NATO allies.

"Even as we're engaged in diplomacy, we are very much focused on building up defense, building up deterrence," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS 's Face the Nation on Sunday morning.

"NATO itself will continue to be reinforced in a significant way if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression. All of that is on the table."

Western officials estimate Russia has amassed about 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border—Ukrainian officials estimated as many as 127,000—as fears mount over a Moscow-led invasion.

The United States has warned against travel to Ukraine and Russia because of "potential for harassment against US citizens." Non-essential U.S. embassy staff have been authorized to leave Ukraine, while families of Kyiv embassy staffers have been ordered to leave.

The decision was made out of an "abundance of caution," state department officials said .

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko responded by calling the decision "premature" and a "display of excessive caution."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Xnsc_0dtyUpEw00

Comments / 134

J B
3d ago

If war is what it takes, war it will be , Democrats will do absolutely anything to get the disastrous first year of the Biden administration and their failed policies out of the headlines

Reply(16)
12
Lou Cummings
3d ago

The young American males between 18 and 30, are on notice too. The Military is currently understaffed and more members leave every day. Russia and China won't wait for Us to entice more members into service either.

Reply(38)
9
Navy1015
2d ago

Come on Biden.. let take care our own and out of other country issues .. can’t wait til he out of office

Reply(3)
5
Related
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: 5 Russian warships spotted near NATO ally

Five Russian ships, including a frigate, a cruiser, a destroyer, a cruiser and a pair of support vessels, were spotted operating near the coast of Norway, a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally, on Tuesday. Photos of the three vessels were taken by a Norwegian P-3C Orion turboprop anti-submarine and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Ships#Fighter Aircraft#Forces On Standby#Allies#Alliance#Response Force#Interfax#Russian#The White House#Baltic#State#Cbs#Face The Nation
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
756K+
Followers
79K+
Post
732M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy